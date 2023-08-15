The city of Paducah announced Monday that Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the city for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.

According to the city, this is the 32nd consecutive year that Paducah has achieved this award. The report, a voluntary document compiled by the city for review and grading, includes the city’s audit and various financial and statistical reports.

