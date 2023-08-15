The city of Paducah announced Monday that Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the city for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.
According to the city, this is the 32nd consecutive year that Paducah has achieved this award. The report, a voluntary document compiled by the city for review and grading, includes the city’s audit and various financial and statistical reports.
The city said the report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the program’s high standards, which include demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate the city’s financial story.
“The city of Paducah’s record of financial excellence cannot be minimized. GFOA characterizes Paducah’s award as a ‘significant accomplishment by the government and its management,’ ” Paducah Mayor George Bray said in the city news release.
“Thirty-two years of financial excellence should give every Paducah citizen confidence that taxpayer money is being accounted for and spent in a prudent manner. This level of financial excellence has become expected from our city so the award could easily be taken for granted. But, the Paducah community should have full confidence in the city’s financial management as well as the transparency that is an important part of our city culture.”
In the news release, Paducah City Manager Daron Jordan said fiscal responsibility of public dollars is “one of the bedrocks of public trust.”
“Team Paducah works diligently to maintain such trust, and that hard work is recognized by the GFOA,” Jordan said. “I am proud to be part of a team that is dedicated to such a focus. I’m equally proud of the hard work by our Finance Department, under the leadership of Director Jonathan Perkins, for ensuring that the high standards required to achieve such GFOA recognition continue to be a focus for that department.”
In his remarks, Perkins said that, “Accounting rules have become very complex, but the city of Paducah continues to meet the challenge of implementing rigorous national standards and sees value in compiling various financial and statistical reports necessary to achieve this recognition. The public should be confident in the city of Paducah’s financial status as our financial position and performance have again been verified by independent auditors.”
Perkins added that this internationally recognized award is a critical element necessary for the city to maintain a strong Standard & Poor’s AA- bond rating.
