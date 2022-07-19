The Kentucky League of Cities has presented a $15,000 cybersecurity grant to Paducah for improved safety protocols in response to increased cyberattacks on municipalities worldwide.
In a press release, KLC president and Versailles Mayor Brain Traugott stressed the importance of data security.
“Cities face unique challenges in protecting the data they collect. As an advocate for city governments and an insurance provider for cities and organizations that serve them, KLC has a great interest in seeing that every city has basic protection,” Traugott said.
“The KLC Cybersecurity Preparedness Grant program will help our insurance members put systems in place to keep their sensitive data safe.”
Paducah Mayor George Bray, a KLC board of directors member, thanked KLC and said the funds would help protect the city’s servers and computer networks.
“Paducah is always looking to be more efficient and tech-savvy. However, along with those advances is the need for technological tools to protect our historic and sensitive data,” Bray said. “These funds will be used wisely to reduce our risk from threats.”
KLC first offered the grant program in Nov. 2021 after ransomware attacks — malicious software blocking access to data unless a ransom is paid — increased 150% worldwide. In 2020, 44% of ransomware attacks involved municipalities.
The Cybersecurity Preparedness Grant helps municipalities identify security weaknesses, better institute multi-factor authentication, create data backups and enhance active-threat monitoring with endpoint detection and response. VC3, an IT service provider, offers KLC members discounted services.
“We are committed to helping our members keep potential cyberattacks at bay,” KLC Executive Director and CEO J.D. Chaney said. “Technology is always evolving, and cities must keep up with the changes. I’m certain Mayor Bray and city officials will use these funds well and continue to protect their data systems.”
