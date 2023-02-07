The City of Paducah has redesigned its website, PaducahKY.gov.
The update includes homepage stories and 311 Service Request app promotion. Visitors can pay property taxes, reserve public facilities or sign-up for city news.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The City of Paducah has redesigned its website, PaducahKY.gov.
The update includes homepage stories and 311 Service Request app promotion. Visitors can pay property taxes, reserve public facilities or sign-up for city news.
Mayor George Bray called a government website “a community’s landing place.”
“Citizens need to be able to quickly find information about services and their elected officials,” Bray said in a news release. “Paducah’s website is a crucial tool to connect with our citizens while promoting the community as a whole. From large companies looking to relocate here to your neighbor who wants to know the solid waste collection schedule, Paducah’s website needs to make effective connections.”
City Manager Daron Jordan said, “Today’s citizens are more likely to search online for information about their government and its services rather than pick up a phone. “In staying true to our organizational values ... We are working to provide more services online to make doing business with the city as easy and efficient as possible.”
Communications Manager Pam Spencer said, “Having a strong web presence aids in the creation of a strong city identity for Paducah. “In reviewing the statistics, most visitors to the site spend two minutes. My goal is for them to find what they need quickly; and hopefully, they’ll find something else that inspires them or informs them about a City project or program.”
PaducahKY.gov averages 1,300 views daily. Half of all traffic is mobile. The redesign has responsive design for tablets and smartphones.
Local organizations and citizens should update any existing links or bookmarks. Site-page updates continue over the next several weeks.
The City worked with Horizon Media Group for the redesign.
Email Spencer about site issues at PSpencer@PaducahKY.gov or call 270-444-8669.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.