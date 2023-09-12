Paducah Parks & Recreation is partnering with Yeiser Art Center for the Fall Fiber Festival on Sept. 16.
According to a post on the City of Paducah Kentucky Government Facebook page, the festival will be held from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Paducah Homegrown Farmers’ Market on North 2nd St.
Attendees are invited to enjoy farmer’s market vendors, Yeiser vendors, fiber demonstrations, and hands-on-activities.
According to the City of Paducah website, the farmers’ market offers a variety of local, homegrown products including fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, eggs, dairy products, and artisan and baked goods on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The farmers’ market season runs through Oct. 14.
