Farmer's Market

The farmers’ market offers a variety of local, homegrown products including fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, eggs, dairy products, and artisan and baked goods.

Paducah Parks & Recreation is partnering with Yeiser Art Center for the Fall Fiber Festival on Sept. 16.

According to a post on the City of Paducah Kentucky Government Facebook page, the festival will be held from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Paducah Homegrown Farmers’ Market on North 2nd St.

