Paducah officials have narrowed down the city manager search to two candidates. The Paducah City Commission met for hours on Friday in executive session during a special called meeting at City Hall.
Mayor George Bray said the two finalists are Daron Jordan, city manager of Paris, Kentucky, and Todd Thompson, city manager of Galesburg, Illinois.
“They’re both current city managers. They both have experience,” Bray told The Sun on Friday.
He noted that one candidate is from a city that’s closer in size to Paducah, referring to Thompson, and the other candidate, Jordan, is from a smaller city within Kentucky.
“Their experiences and their skill sets are different in some respects, but they’re both very experienced city managers,” he added.
According to Paris’ city website, Jordan was appointed as Paris city manager in January 2017. His career experience includes roughly 16 years for the city of Madisonville. He was Madisonville’s community development director for more than 12 years. Jordan also worked several years for the city of Henderson as the program/aquatic director and as head of the Recreation Department.
Galesburg’s city website indicated that Thompson has worked in public administration since 1994 and he grew up in Illinois. In addition to being Galesburg city manager since 2011, Thompson’s experience includes time as city manager of Mexico, Missouri, assistant city administrator of Raymore, Missouri, management assistant in public works for Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and administrative assistant to city manager for Smithville, Missouri.
Jim Arndt, Paducah’s city manager, announced plans in January to return to Illinois to start a consulting business and be closer to family. His contract was set to end after June 30, but the city commission approved a contract extension through July 31. He’s been city manager since July 2018.
The city hired GovHR USA as its consultant for the city manager search, which received nearly 50 applicants.
On June 17, the city announced four finalists for the job — Jordan and Thompson, in addition to Shane Horn, city manager of Lakeland, Tennessee, and Trent Lovett, the retiring superintendent of Marshall County School District. They had in-person interviews last week in Paducah.
“We’re trying to move forward as quickly as we can, but because of a process, you know — you have to go through this process,” Bray said.
“We have to vote on things. We have to make offers. ... They have to tell their current employers — have to give them notice, so we’re just going through the process, but we’re trying to do it as quickly as we can.”
