Paducah City Manager Jim Arndt has announced this year’s recipients of the LOVE (Living Our Values Every Day) award, which recognizes thosee who embrace the city’s values.
The employees are nominated by their fellow workers with a city employee team reviewing the nominations. One employee or team of employees is honored for each of six organizational values.
This year, 64 nominations were received. Recipients are:
- Action-Oriented: Amy Travis, police department.
• Customer Experience: Alex Sherwood, customer experience department.
• Every Person Matters: Jonathan Perkins, finance director.
• Fiscal Responsibility: Mary Wurth, parks and recreation department.
• Personal Accountability: Lindsay Parish, city clerk and customer experience department director.
• Solution-Driven: Michelle Smolen, assistant city manager, and Stefanie Suazo, human resources director.
