The city of Paducah announced four candidates for its city manager job on Thursday, including two from Kentucky and one from Tennessee, and Illinois.
“We’re happy with the candidates,” Mayor George Bray told The Sun.
“We think it’s a strong group, all with different skill sets and different levels of experience. It’s just part of the process that we’re going through, so we take it one step at a time and, hopefully, somebody emerges out of this group that’s win, win, win, win.”
The city said the candidates are, in alphabetical order: Shane Horn, city manager of Lakeland, Tennessee; Daron Jordan, city manager of Paris, Kentucky; Trent Lovett, retiring superintendent of the Marshall County School District; and Todd Thompson, city manager of Galesburg, Illinois.
“If we could get somebody hired by the end of July and in the role, we would be tickled to death, but we’re prepared for it to go out a little longer than that,” Bray said Thursday, about the timeline.
Jim Arndt, Paducah’s current city manager, announced plans in January to return to Illinois to start a consulting business and be closer to family. His contract was set to end after June 30, but the city commission approved a contract extension through July 31.
Arndt has been the city manager since July 2018.
GovHR USA, which was hired to assist with a national search, received nearly 50 applications for the position. The job posting listed a starting salary range of $155,000 to $170,000, depending on qualifications and experience.
Applications for the city manager position were accepted through May 7. The job posting said city officials hoped to attract candidates with at least seven years of “increasingly responsible managerial experience” in local government.
A post-graduate degree in public administration or another related field of study is preferred, but not required, according to the job posting. The “ideal” candidate will have city manager experience. Residency within city limits is required within six months of the start date.
According to the city, candidate visits to Paducah took place Thursday and that will continue today. The city also announced two special called commission meetings, which were scheduled for 2:45 p.m. Thursday and 2:45 p.m. today at the River Room of the Holiday Inn Paducah Riverfront. The commission plans to meet in executive session during both meetings.
The candidates will tour the city and take part in interviews with city commissioners, the city manager’s office, the city leadership team and a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Community Panel, according to a news release.
Arndt described the overall process as an “all day affair” for the candidates.
“It’s going to be very grueling and taxing for them as they come in today and tomorrow,” Arndt told The Sun Thursday afternoon.
“We have two candidates that will be involved in the process today and two candidates that are involved in the process tomorrow. ... The candidates are already going through the process, so it started at 8:15 this morning. They will probably conclude tonight around 6:30, I’m assuming, and then tomorrow we do it again.”
Regarding the timeline to get a hired candidate on the job, Arndt said it depends upon the amount of notification a candidate needs and how long it takes to negotiate a contract with the candidate. It may vary.
“I think we had a great selection pool. I think that the position here is a very highly sought after position. Paducah is a tremendous community. The city plays a dynamic role in western Kentucky, southern Illinois and eastern Missouri, so … I had no doubt it would draw a lot of attention,” Arndt added.
“The candidates that were selected by the board of commissioners to fill this role — I think it’s a very admirable list. I’m looking forward to seeing how they interact with the leadership team, the board of commissioners and the DEI panel, and getting their feedback.”
