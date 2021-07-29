The city of Paducah is a step closer in starting a new remote workers incentive program, as officials look to recruit 25 full-time workers through the initiative.
The Paducah City Commission introduced an ordinance Tuesday night that establishes the criteria for participation, following up on a June presentation about its goals and proposed incentives. The program would offer remote workers up to $2,500 in reimbursement for eligible relocation expenses, up to $70 per month (for 12 months) for internet services at home, a city payroll tax waiver for 12 months, and amenities through a “perks package.”
“The relocated workers program is very exciting, very important,” City Manager Jim Arndt told The Sun.
“It’s taken a little bit longer than we anticipated, but I’m happy to be able to kind of see it come to fruition... I’m excited about that. We’re looking at getting it live in August, so hopefully we’ll have good success, get the word out, recruit some workers to our community.”
The city allocated $100,000 for the program and these funds would be used for incentives and marketing. In June, the initial proposal by city staff included $1,500 for relocation expenses, funds for internet access and other incentives.
“We did make a few tweaks to the original proposed program to lower the required age from 25 to 21,” Kathryn Byers, the city’s business development specialist, told officials on Tuesday. “This is just to be more inclusive and to have a wider reach for those remote workers.
“Additionally, we lowered the goal for this program from 40 remote workers down to 25, and that was just to adhere to the budget to be able to make a wider package for these 25 remote workers, so that it’s more enticing for them to relocate here.”
As for the perks package, Byers said the city spoke with potential partner organizations and “really nailed down” who is willing to participate, such as the Carson Center, Paducah Symphony Orchestra, Maiden Alley Cinema, Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, Market House Theatre and others.
“This is really trying to get them immersed into the community that first 12 months that they’re here, figuring out what we offer in our entertainment district, what professional organizations are out there,” Byers said.
“So, they’ll get membership at Sprocket with their new expansion and then also (Paducah Young Professionals) membership for them to be able to network with others in the community, and so hopefully they’ll stay past that 12-month mark.”
There are several requirements for program eligibility, according to the city ordinance.
Applicants must be 21 years or older. They need to be a U.S. citizen, a lawful permanent resident or have another credential necessary to work. They need to live at least 100 miles outside Paducah city limits at the time of application and work full-time for a company that doesn’t have an office closer than 100 miles to city limits. They also must be able to perform a majority of work remotely from a home office or co-working space in the city, and meet certain residency requirements, among other conditions.
The program is one of the city commission’s top priorities, and more information about the priorities can be found online at paducahky.gov. The ordinance’s second reading and potential adoption is planned for August.
