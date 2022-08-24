On Tuesday, Paducah city commissioners held a first reading on an ordinance for the Greenway Sports Complex interlocal agreement with McCracken County and the Sports Tourism Commission.
In a somewhat related matter between the city and county, Mayor George Bray said a request for proposals is being finalized today for the ailing 911 system.
“I’m excited we’re finally getting this behind us,” Bray said, and — referring to a recent city-county stalemate on lack of 911 progress — “the ordeal’s taken a lot of twists and turns.
Regarding the sports complex interlocal agreement, the mayor said: “Sports tourism is a growing industry, and there’s a lot of folks who’d take their kids on the weekend. I believe it’ll spur the development of more hotels, and the taxes collected on more hotel rooms benefits the city, county and Sports Tourism Commission for further development.
“It’s a win-win-win. I want to thank the (county’s) fiscal court leadership for developing the project. I think when the city and county work together, they can accomplish great things, he said.”
Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson said, “The only concern I have is I hope we don’t get so excited that we lose sight of our end-of-the-year deadline for the 911 ILA.”
Bray called the city-county 911 agreement one “in good faith.” In an interview with The Sun last week, Bray expressed renewed confidence in the county’s resolve to tackle the issue.
“We’ll receive the RFP tomorrow; that’s gonna help us get out there with vendors and get pricing on equipment,” he said.
Once the sportsplex ILA passes, the city and county would:
- Each contribute $12.5 million within 10 days of the ILA’s effective date.
- Cover shortfalls and split revenue in excess of debt.
- Lease Bluegrass Downs and Stuart Nelson Park, respectively, to the Sports Tourism Commission for sports complex use in five-year renewal periods. Both parties would also share Stuart Nelson Park Road upgrade costs.
- Work with the sports commission to develop final plans and bid packages for city and county review.
The city would issue city-county municipal bonds, while the county would oversee invoices.
The county passed its first reading Monday. The city, county and sports commission may call a joint meeting soon to adopt the ILA simultaneously. The $42 million sportsplex is slated for a late summer or fall 2024 opening.
Bray, Henderson and City Manager Daron Jordan recently met with Weyland Ventures, the City Block project developer, in Louisville.
Bray said the project — a three-acre, multi-use development in downtown Paducah between Broadway, Jefferson, Water and Second Streets — has “been delayed for a number of reasons ... COVID, the economy ....”
Bray called the meeting productive and has asked representatives to visit Paducah and meet key stakeholders soon. “More to come on that,” he said.
“I know people are asking questions. Hard dates, when construction’s gonna start, when we can use the parking lot. These are natural questions that my wife is asking me as well, so I certainly understand. We’re getting those answers as soon as possible.”
Commissioners accepted a $10.4 million BUILD grant for the Paducah Riverfront Improvement Project, having matched the grant in March 2020 and satisfied National Environmental Protection Act regulations.
City Engineer Rick Murphy said the city’s prepared to sign the agreement by a “critical” Sept. 30 deadline.
“Since May 2020, we’ve basically been satisfying government requirements and all the prerequisites necessary,” Murphy said, adding they’ve received permission to start the design process early and begin on a 30-% design — a phase to establish major elements and fine-tune a scope, schedule and budget.
Commissioner Carol Gault expressed a desire to have relevant documents on-hand for the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s DC Fly-In next month.
The board heard more on a Community Development Block Grant for the Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center. At a July 26 meeting, the city applied for the $1.5 million grant for the senior center to build a 7,000-square-foot facility at 16th and Kentucky Avenue.
Rachel Foley, community development specialist for the Purchase Area Development District, told commissioners an architect had reviewed the $3.4 million-estimated facility.
“Of course, the pandemic set them back like it did a lot of people. They have a real need, and they’re in a space where they’re gonna get displaced because of the city’s decision to vacate,” Bray said, referring to the senior center’s current headquarters at the Parks & Recreation Department building on HC Mathis Drive.
Once the Parks Department relocates to the Robert Cherry Civic Center — currently 95% complete for construction documents and three weeks out from an RFP, Jordan said — the senior center will require an alternative property.
Jordan said some CDBG grants carry restrictions on pursuing additional monies, but, “This grant (specifically) doesn’t preclude the city.”
The city approved continued support for a $100,000 community scholarship program with Paducah Junior College that offers free two-year tuition for recipients.
“It’s something that pays dividends in the community,” Bray said. Someone shouted “Amen” from the audience.
Commissioner Sandra Wilson was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.
In other business
- The city second-read an ordinance to move funds in the fiscal year 2023 for public vehicle purchases: a Police Department transit van for $66,327, a Fire Department special service vehicle for $46,755 and a Solid Waste Department knuckle boom crane for $155,793.
- Commissioners re-signed a regulatory insurance agreement with the Kentucky League of Cities Worker’s Compensation Trust.
- The city first-read an ordinance for the closure of two alleys near South Third and Fourth Streets — one north of George Street and one south of Husband Street — at adjacent property owners’ behest.
- Members appointed Dr. Simone Fearon to the senior center board and Staci Drake and Whitney Wallace to the civic beautification board.
- Members reappointed Jim Chapman to the board of adjustment and Paul Bradford and Cathy Crecelius to the Paducah Planning Commission.
- Jordan said Paducah is being recognized at an upcoming Kentucky League of Cities conference as a City of the Year award-winner for projects in the Southside neighborhood.
- Local NAACP President J.W. Cleary attended and thanked the city for its recent efforts.
