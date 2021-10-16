On Monday, contractors working for the city of Paducah will start milling and paving a nearly 3/4 mile section of Bridge Street on Southside.
The work zone on Bridge Street stretches from Irvin Cobb Drive to Broad Street and includes a short section of South 9th Street where it intersects with Broad Street, according to a city news release.
Once completed, a contractor will mark the pavement. Bridge Street will be marked as a three-lane roadway that includes a center turning lane, and the roadway will include bike lanes.
Officials urge people to use caution and to watch for work crews and traffic control devices. Lane restrictions will be in place, but people should be prepared to detour in the South 9th Street and Broad Street area.
Crews will temporarily close a section of South 9th Street for subgrade repairs near the intersection with Broad Street during the week. A detour and signs indicating the road is closed to through traffic will be on South 9th Street. The temporary closure is expected to last a few hours and is tentatively set for Tuesday.
“This is a significant investment in Paducah’s Southside as Bridge Street is one of our busier corridors,” City Engineer Rick Murphy said, in the news release.
“By implementing a road diet, this three-lane configuration will achieve two goals. First, a designated center turning lane often leads to a significant reduction in the number of rear-end crashes. Second, this new configuration provides the opportunity to designate bicycle lanes which increases our transportation mode opportunities.”
In the past few months, work crews completed the first phase of the Bridge Street road rehabilitation project. Officials said it included sidewalk and curb and gutter rehabilitation and replacement, improvement of accessible ramps, entrance reconstructions to properties and storm sewer inlet repairs.
