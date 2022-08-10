The city of Paducah is celebrating the six-month anniversary of the launch of its Paducah 311 app. Use of the technology has been enhancing the public’s experience by providing more ways to request a service, report issues, or ask a question through an app and online portal, according to city officials.
“Paducah 311 is a valuable technological tool designed for Paducah citizens," Mayor George Bray said in a news release.
"When a citizen uses this app to report an issue such as a pothole, a request for brush pickup, or any number of things that people contact us about every day, it allows the city to document the request and gives citizens instantaneous contact with us.
"Communication through this method is easier than a phone call and allows the city to document reported issues and ensure accountability. The City of Paducah is committed to impeccable customer service, and follow through on our part is critical in making that happen," the mayor said.
Since the late January launch of Paducah 311, the city has received 582 total requests from 320 unique users. The usage of Paducah 311 has been growing each month with brush collection as the top service requested. The app has been downloaded 429 times.
The request types that can be submitted through Paducah 311 include:
General Information Request
General Parks Service Request
Right-of-Way Obstructions
Program & Event Inquiries
Paducah 311 is not to be used for emergencies. Citizens should call 9-1-1 for emergency situations.
To use the Paducah 311 app, download MyCivic 311 at no charge via the Google Play Store or the App Store. Once downloaded, find Paducah 311 and click “Report an Issue.”
The Paducah 311 online portal is linked in several locations on the City’s website including the bottom of each page.
The information can be submitted anonymously. However, setting up an account online will allow for email updates and an efficient way for staff to gather more information if necessary. Once a service request is entered, a tracking number will be provided which can be used for reference.
Anyone needing assistance using the app or portal, can email the city's Customer Experience Department.
