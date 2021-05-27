Paducah received 47 applicants for its city manager position, and the search has been narrowed down, Mayor George Bray reported. The Paducah City Commission had an executive session Tuesday at City Hall to go over the candidates and work with the city’s consultant.
“We had 47 applicants across the United States and (the consultant) had interviewed, I guess about, 15 or 20 of them himself,” Bray told The Sun.
“We narrowed the search down to six or seven, and we’re going to continue the process, to see how the commission likes this next group of candidates. The goal would be that we would narrow it down to three or four to bring in for face to face interviews.”
Jim Arndt, the current city manager, announced in early January that he plans to leave Paducah and return to Illinois to be closer to family and open a business that does local government management consulting.
His contract ends June 30, and he expressed a willingness to stay past that date, if needed. Arndt joined the city in July 2018.
“We’re going to extend his contract a little bit for at least 30 days to give us a little runway,” Bray said. “He’s agreed to that. That’s the goal, and if we have to use him after that, we would set up a consulting agreement.”
According to the now-closed job posting by GovHR USA, city officials hoped to attract candidates with at least seven years of “increasingly managerial experience,” in local government. It indicated a post-graduate degree in public administration or a related field of study is preferred, but not required.
The job posting said the ideal candidate will have city manager experience, and listed a starting salary range at $155,000 to $170,000, depending on qualifications and experience. Interested candidates were asked to apply online by May 7.
“We have multiple current managers, administrators that applied,” Arndt told The Sun. “Some that are out of work, looking for work, and then we also had some nontraditional career paths that applied as well. So, it’s a very interesting candidate pool, ... a very strong candidate pool. I was very pleased, very impressed.”
Arndt estimated the end of July or end of August for potentially having a new city manager in house, but the time frame depends on the candidate. The process includes interviews, contract negotiations with the selected person, and then bringing the contract to the city commission for approval.
“I’m just tickled pink,” he added.
“It’s a testament to the city. It’s a testament to our community. I heard over and over again how the candidates, when they went through the preliminary interviews with the consultant, just were braggadocious about Paducah, the art scene, the downtown — (that) was just the constant theme of appreciation by the candidates, and that they’re excited about our city.”
Meanwhile, Bray also voiced excitement about the pool of candidates.
“We think it’s a very high quality pool,” he added.
“We’re appreciative of Mr. Arndt and his professionalism, and the way he’s handled himself throughout this transition. We’re just hoping for the best with the candidates. We just got to go through the process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.