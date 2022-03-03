When the City Block Project in downtown Paducah is complete, there will be a loss of about 63 spots from the popular Second Street and Broadway Street parking lot.
As progress on the project continues, the city is looking to increase awareness about other underutilized lots in town.
The City Block Project will be built at the downtown parking lot located between Broadway, Water, Jefferson and Second Streets. When City Block is completed, the space will have about 150 first-come, first-serve public parking spaces, according to Paducah Main Street Director Katie Axt.
The lot currently has 213 spaces.
A parking assessment completed for the city of Paducah Planning Department studied public parking options and utilization in 12 downtown blocks in late 2019. The study looked at blocks located between Water Street to the east, Fourth Street to the west, Monroe and Jefferson Streets on the north side, and Washington and Clark Streets on the south side.
The assessment was publicly released in 2020.
The 2020 assessment found there were 1,712 parking spaces available between public off-street parking options, on-street parking and “neighbor agreement” parking lots at the Carson Center and U.S. Bank on Jefferson Street.
Axt said the Second and Broadway lot is the most popular one, but added that other available parking lots are underutilized.
“The gazebo parking lot at Second and Broadway is the most heavily used, but on your normal given day, it is not full,” Axt said.
At about 1 p.m. on Wednesday, a time when many people were visiting downtown restaurants for lunch or enjoying the warm, sunny weather on the river walk, The Sun observed about 120 vehicles parked in the lot that will be used for the City Block Project.
These vehicles filled up about 56% of current parking spaces, but would represent about 80% of the available spaces in the lot once the City Block Project is complete.
Conversely, just across Jefferson Street, only five cars were parked at the Farmer’s Market public parking lot. The lot adjacent to the Farmer’s Market structure has 216 available spaces, according to the 2020 parking assessment.
Axt said the city also studied parking within a two-block radius of Market House Square on a Saturday night in July 2020 around 7 p.m. She said while the Second and Broadway parking lot was full, only about 47% of available parking in that radius, including that lot, was being used.
The heaviest periods of usage are on Friday nights and Saturday nights, especially in the summer, when people are coming to town for dinner, Axt said.
For cities like Paducah, Axt said cities should consider building additional parking options when about 80% of available parking is used on a typical day. This “typical day” evaluation would not include special occasions like events at the Carson Center, the AQS Quilt Show or other festivals, Axt clarified.
She said Paducah is not yet at the point of considering adding additional parking options like new public lots.
“When you look at the data …[parking] capacity is not the problem. It really is about information, it’s about connection, access and mobility, and being able to know there’s places that are available and that are equidistant to the destinations that you’re trying to get to,” Axt said.
Liz Hammonds, marketing and communications director for the Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau, said that those visiting for the quilt show can park downtown. She added that CVB partners with local hotels to provide free shuttles to the AQS Quilt Show.
To help make the public more aware of parking options outside of the Second and Broadway lot, the 2020 assessment recommended that the city take measures such as adding striping to road parking, adding signage and street lighting to public lots, and to conduct an accessibility study to help meet Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines.
Axt said the city is continuing to think about ADA parking and where it can make improvements on capacity and management of those spots. The city added public parking signage to lots in 2020.
Axt added that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has added painted lines on street curbs on Kentucky Avenue, Third Street and Fourth Street to establish well-defined street parking.
