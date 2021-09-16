The city of Paducah is planning more moves in stormwater mitigation, through its expansion of projects for Buckner Lane and South 24th and 25th streets.
The Paducah City Commission introduced ordinances Tuesday to modify BFW Engineering’s professional services contracts for the Buckner Lane bridge replacement and the improvements to South 24th and 25th streets. The scope is expanding on both projects, thanks to funding from the $4 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds the city designated for stormwater projects.
The city is receiving approximately $6.4 million total in ARPA funds.
The next regular commission meeting is set for Sept. 28.
Mayor George Bray on Tuesday said Paducah’s stormwater issues are “much more massive than this,” in the long run.
“We’ve got a couple of big projects that we haven’t taken on at this point, that are still opportunities for the future, but ... we had that ARPA money and so we wanted to begin to try to make a dent in the issue, and that’s what we did,” he added.
In his meeting presentation Tuesday, City Engineer Rick Murphy estimated the Buckner Lane bridge is probably around 75 years old, and past needing replacement.
After a 2018 flood, the Federal Emergency Management Agency obligated nearly $330,000 in funding for the replacement project. The estimated cost is $438,775 with a 75% federal share, and a 25% non-federal share (including a state share of $52,652), according to city documents.
With the expanded scope, Murphy said the project will not only replace the bridge, but also make improvements for the road design from Pecan Drive to Hanson Road. The city is eyeing a spring 2022 construction start.
Once approved, the modification would increase the contract by $74,345, changing it to a “not to exceed fee” of $228,381, city documents indicate.
“We’re looking to have a comprehensive project that starts about right here where Hanson and Buckner intersect and we’re going to address this entire corridor all the way down to near the Pecan Drive intersection, so that we can deal with all the drainage problems in this area at one time,” Murphy said.
Murphy told the commission it’s a project in the comprehensive stormwater master plan. However, he also pointed out this will help reduce the frequency of flooding in the area, but “we don’t control mother nature.”
Meanwhile, the project expansion for South 24th and 25th improvements includes the design of a four-acre “stormwater detention basin” near the new South 24th Street bridge over Cross Creek, which was completed last year. This is also in the stormwater master plan, Murphy said.
According to the city, the South 25th Street project redesigns the roadway from U.S. 60 (Jackson Street) to Alabama Street, and it’s partly funded with $650,000 from the state. Officials said the South 24th Street project will improve the roadway from 25th Street to South 28th Street.
“The work that BFW is doing on 24th Street, doing sidewalks and some storm sewers through here — we are enhancing this project to be a stormwater mitigation project that was not originally part of the project at all, but with the addition of ARPA money, we are able to do so,” Murphy told commissioners.
The modification for additional scope increases the contract by $106,500, changing it to a “not to exceed fee” of $266,275, according to city documents.
In an interview with The Sun, Murphy estimated the project would be bid in early 2022. He described the project’s area as having been “somewhat challenged over time” because of the flooding experienced.
“This is not to say that we’re not going to have flooding. The frequency of the crazy flooding is going to be reduced,” Murphy reiterated.
“It’s not to say that we’re not having flooding. If we have another July 7th of 2015 with this in place, we’ll still have problems. We’ll still have some undesired outcomes, but the frequency of those outcomes is going to be significantly reduced, as a result of this effort.”
