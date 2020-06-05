The city of Paducah and Mayor Brandi Harless are organizing small group discussions for local residents to talk about concerns and experiences related to racial disparities and propose ideas for inclusion, involvement and diversity, the city announced Thursday.
Dubbed Community Conversations, the discussions will take place virtually via Zoom throughout this month.
“At this time when our community cries out for change, the next steps must involve all of us. I’ve spent a lot of my time as mayor listening. But my perspective is limited because I am white. I’ve done my best and tried to have these conversations through the years, but if people of color still don’t feel heard, that’s my responsibility not theirs,” Harless said.
“I want to provide a structured, thoughtful way for members of the Paducah community to engage with each other and truly listen so that together we can identify ways to strengthen our resolve to be a city committed to equality and inclusion which ultimately leads to growth and success.”
The meetings will be limited to groups of no more than 10 participants and will take place at 6 p.m. Each will be co-facilitated by a community leader. Members of the Paducah City Commission and McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer have been invited to listen and participate.
Due to open meetings laws, only one commissioner will be present on each call. Meeting dates are June 10-12, June 15-19, June 22, June 25-26 and June 29-30.
“We need clear steps and actions so that we can improve our systems and build stronger relationships,” the mayor said. “I think people are often reluctant to talk to those of us in positions within government. I hope these efforts will open the door much wider to let more people in and have their voice heard.”
To sign up for one of the time slots for Community Conversations, visit https://bit.ly/communityconvo20. Anyone with limited internet accessibility who wants to participate should email Lyndsey Birdsong at lbirdsong@paducahky.gov.
“What we discuss with the community over the next few weeks will be crucial as we work with local diversity and inclusion groups, community and faith leaders, and the Paducah Police Department in the development of an action plan that works to tear down structural racism locally,” Harless said.
“This community deserves nothing less. I hope one day we will have these issues resolved in our community. But until then, we must keep working.”
