Paducah city officials and department heads gathered Friday for the annual strategic planning retreat held downtown, where different priorities were presented to leaders during its first day.
The two-day retreat is a part of the city’s process to develop and update its strategic plan, which specifies various goals and initiatives for the city. The city retreat started around noon Friday in the Cumberland Room at the Julian Carroll Convention Center, and wrapped up before 5 p.m.
The second day, where elected officials will narrow down priorities for the strategic plan, is scheduled to start around 8 a.m. today and run until noon.
“My biggest takeaway is that there’s an opportunity to change culture,” Paducah Mayor George Bray told The Sun, after the retreat ended Friday.
“There’s an opportunity to change the focus and the culture of how we get things done, how we prioritize, how we work with the department heads, how we work with each other to accomplish things for this community. I believe there’s an opportunity to change culture and improve outcomes.”
On Friday afternoon, the city’s leadership team was given approximately 10 minutes to share departmental priorities with the mayor and city commissioners. The different departments are police, fire, human resources, parks and recreation, public works, planning, finance, information technology, engineering, city manager’s office and communications, and customer experience and city clerk.
“I think it was very informative today,” Commissioner Sandra Wilson told The Sun. “It was great to hear from the city departments about their priorities, so we can take that into consideration as we pull it all together for the future direction of the city.”
As an example, Paducah Fire Chief Steve Kyle’s top two priorities involved the department’s facilities, particularly the need to replace Fire Station 4 on Jackson Street, and department staffing. He wants permission to apply for a federal Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant that would provide funding to hire three additional firefighters.
Meanwhile, one of Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird’s two priorities involved the creation of a parking lot on land donated to the department, in order to have additional parking. The property, 1331 Broadway, is across the street from the department and was donated by Computer Services Inc. last year.
Other priorities discussed included: stormwater by City Engineer Rick Murphy, the city’s approximately $19.7 million (after fees) in bond proceeds that were intended for the recreation/aquatic center and a permanent E911 funding source by Finance Director Jon Perkins, downtown and neighborhood revitalization by Principal Planner Katie Axt and many others.
“911 is important and concerning because everybody continuously says that we need to do something about it,” Bray told The Sun, referencing the aging 911 system that needs upgrades.
“... When you ask somebody how much it’s going to cost — if you heard it in there — they said, a range from $8 (million) to $14 million. That tells me that we got more homework to do. That tells me that we’ve got to drill down and really understand what we need to spend, in order to get the best bang for our buck, but (also to) protect the citizens of Paducah and McCracken County, because it’s a city-county thing.”
The 911 system was also mentioned by Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson, following the retreat’s adjournment Friday.
“I was reminded again of how important our 911 system is,” he said. “We had that information before, but I was reminded again, that it may be something that we really need to look at and make some decisions about.”
City Manager Jim Arndt, who announced plans last month to leave the city after his contract ends, spoke positively overall about the retreat, and called it “good conversation” with the commission and leadership team.
“Tomorrow, that’s when the plan comes together,” he added. “Today was kind of like discussion, data collection.”
The city’s current strategic plan, “Our Paducah,” has 31 items on it, but Arndt said he wants to narrow that down to “preferably” less than the current amount. His goal is 12 items, or things, the city wants to accomplish.
“I expect that our efforts to effectively address stormwater will come up tomorrow,” Arndt said.
“I anticipate our efforts to effectively address our 911 funding issues will come up tomorrow and also I think there is a big push for what we can do to incentive or induce housing options in the city. I think that will still come up tomorrow.”
Bray noted that Arndt’s goal is 12 items, but he doesn’t think the city can narrow it down that much. He also thinks that, if they can get to less than 30, they will be successful.
“I just want everybody to know that we know how serious it is,” he said.
“We know how important it is. I think we’re working as a team to try to get alignment, try to get together because we know that we can accomplish a lot more as a team than we can if we all go off in different directions. I believe we’re going to be successful, but we’ve got a lot of work ahead of us.”
The city’s current strategic plan is available online at paducahky.gov, while the updated strategic plan would be up for adoption by the commission at a later date. The retreat is being livestreamed by WPSD Local 6 and may be viewed through its social media and website. It’s also open to the public.
