Paducah city officials will meet over the next two days for an annual strategic planning retreat, where they will hear from department heads, discuss priorities and go through part of the overall planning process.
A special called city commission meeting is scheduled to start at noon today in the Julian Carroll Convention Center. It will last about five hours, reported City Manager Jim Arndt. A second meeting starts at 8 a.m. Saturday.
It’s open to the public, which may attend the meetings. The public is encouraged to use facial coverings and practice social distancing, in accordance with state guidelines.
“I think it’s very apropos that we’re having the strategic planning retreat on Super Bowl weekend because, for me, the retreat is our Super Bowl for the city, for the leadership team and for elected officials,” Arndt told The Sun.
“It’s a chance for us to come together and really hammer out what the plan is for the next two years. I’m really excited about it.”
Arndt said there will be a “quick overview” today and city departments will present their two biggest priorities for the next two years, and things they would like to see accomplished. The meeting will have a walk-through of the city’s current strategic plan.
On Saturday, Arndt explained they will come together with the commission and identify what its priorities are for the next two years and “work on trying to formulate a plan,” during what he said will be a productive weekend.
“I would assume stormwater would come up,” he said, about potential issues discussed.
“I would assume the outdoor recreation facilities that the sports commission and the county are working on will come up. I would assume the 911 system infrastructure and fees will come up. Those are some of the main ones I would assume will come up, because those are realities that we’re working with right now.”
The two-day event also doubles as an opportunity for the recently installed Paducah mayor, George Bray, and city commission to get better acquainted and go over priorities and other issues facing the city.
It’s something Bray is “super excited” about.
“The goal is to begin to get myself and my fellow commissioners on the same page with what we want to accomplish the next couple of years,” Bray said.
“I think that’s a process. It’s not an event in time, so we’re a new commission. We’re all getting to know each other and it takes time, but these times that we spend together are very important to listen to the goals that each of us have. ... (We) can’t do everything, so we’ve got to get together kind of on the same page.”
Bray shared what he anticipates will come up in discussions, which included the $20 million in bond proceeds that were intended for the city’s recreation/aquatic center project, the city’s stormwater issues, the 911 system and communication with the community.
The Sun also contacted commissioners Sandra Wilson, Carol Gault, Raynarldo Henderson and David Guess on Thursday about the strategic planning retreat.
“I’m looking forward to this time of discussion with the new mayor and other members of the commission,” Wilson stated, via email, as she had work obligations Thursday through the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s a great opportunity to hear from the city leadership team and each department’s priorities and then blend them all together. This provides a roadmap for all of us as we move forward.”
Several commissioners shared issues that they anticipated to come up during the planning retreat, such as the aging 911 system, stormwater, how to use the $20 million in bond proceeds and more.
Gault said the commission “unfortunately” hasn’t had the opportunity to really get to know one another yet because of COVID-19, and looks forward to meeting with department heads and having time with the commission.
“City infrastructure, storm sewers ... the City Block project — all those things, I’m sure will be discussed, but one of the things that I want us to really take into consideration is 911,” she said.
“I don’t know how much focus has been put on that, but that was something that when I was there (on the commission) before, we started down that road. I know that they have phased things in. They’ve done things to make it better, but they still have the largest piece of puzzle to get up and going and get funded.”
Henderson shared that he has polled people from the community, who are different ages, races and gender, and asked them to give him priorities that they think the city needs to deal with as a city commission.
“Of course, I’ve got my own thoughts and I’ve got my own ideas, but one of the things that I ran on was a ‘government of inclusion’ and so, I wanted to include as many people as possible to share with me what they thought we should be doing,” Henderson said, noting he heard back from a “good cross-section” of people.
In his remarks, Guess described the planning retreat as finding out what the commission wants to get done and finding unity about what direction it wants to go, as well as what it wants to spend money on.
“I think, obviously, stormwater is going to come up and I know 911 is going to come up,” he said.
“I know the fire chief has a building that he said is out of date, so I know that’s going to come up. Different departments have different staffing and wants and desires and needs. That’s where they might see something as a need and we might see it as a want and ... we’ll just have to come together.”
After the planning retreat takes place, Arndt estimated that an updated strategic plan could be brought back to the city commission for adoption via municipal order in the second February meeting or the first March meeting.
