Remote workers interested in a move to Paducah can now apply for various incentives through the city, thanks to a newly approved program.
The city of Paducah officially launched its new remote workers incentive program after elected officials approved the program’s ordinance adoption on Tuesday night. It’s one of the Paducah City Commission’s top 12 priorities, which were adopted in March, and the city has budgeted $100,000 for the incentives and marketing.
The “Do What You Do From Paducah” campaign is a package of financial and community incentives that would benefit a remote worker, officials said. It seeks to recruit 25 full-time remote workers to Paducah.
Kathryn Byers, the city’s business development specialist, helped develop the program and presented it to city officials for discussion during a June commission meeting, before it was later introduced as an ordinance in late July.
“We’re very excited to have this program finally launched,” she told The Sun.
“I think there was definitely an importance in ironing out the details on exactly what the commission wanted to see out of that, and then relaying those back to legal, and then tying it to our case study research, but between all of that — things take time, but we are excited to have it up and going.”
In a news release, Mayor George Bray said the program is designed to grab the attention of an increasing number of remote workers who are “untethered” from traditional office space, and the city is ready to attract these workers, as more companies offer remote work opportunities.
“I am excited that we are now ready to share the program and help these workers make the positive and life-changing decision to move here,” he said.
Through the program, people may be eligible to receive up to $2,500 in reimbursement for relocation expenses, up to $70 a month for 12 months for internet fees, a waiver of the city’s 2% payroll tax for 12 months, and “cultural and educational amenities” with an approximately $1,150 value.
Byers said these amenities include tickets for Maiden Alley Cinema, the National Quilt Museum, the Paducah Symphony Orchestra and Market House Theatre, as well as membership to Paducah Young Professionals, access to some extension classes with Murray State University and West Kentucky Community and Technical College, and more.
The program’s overall incentive package is valued at nearly $6,500, (when assuming an annual $100,000 salary for the payroll tax waiver), officials said. Participants need to be at least 21 years old, live at least 100 miles outside of Paducah city limits at the time of their application, and work full-time for a company, where all of its offices are located 100 miles or more outside of city limits, among other requirements.
“We arrived at six different cities that we’re looking to target with our marketing campaign,” Byers said.
The cities are Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Chicago, Houston and Louisville.
“We arrived at those from data that we have on who is interested in Paducah, as well as (the) high-tech banking hub of Charlotte, North Carolina, and then a couple different cities in Texas that have a lot of tech industry companies that have relocated there — perhaps some of the community members are looking to get out of the rat race there,” Byers said.
Louisville is included because the city wanted to make sure the program was tied into the state, too.
“We also have quite a few, just naturally, that relocate from both Atlanta and Chicago, so we wanted to make sure that they were aware of the program as well,” she added.
Byers encourages people to share information about the program with friends and family.
Visit the city’s program webpage at paducahky.gov to see a list of eligibility requirements, information about the community and to access the application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.