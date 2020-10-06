The City of Paducah on Monday announced “Christmas Cards In The Park,” a program where organizations around the city and county can place large greeting card replicas around Noble Park.
These brightly decorated greeting cards must be no larger than 4 feet wide by 8 feet high. The Paducah Parks & Recreation Department will provide the posts to set up the cards and their personnel will install them, along with the traditional Christmas in the Park light display from Paducah Power System.
A full guideline form for card submission is posted at www.paducahky.gov/ christmas-cards-park.
Organizations are recommended to use one-half-inch thick plywood for their cards.
These cards must be submitted along with signed entry forms between Oct. 15 and Nov. 13. Only 25 spaces are available. Organizations are encouraged to make sure space is available before delivering the card to the Parks Department’s office at 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive. To coordinate the drop-off, contact the office at 270-444-8508.
After the Christmas event, all cards must be picked up from the Parks & Recreation Office by Jan. 15, 2021.
