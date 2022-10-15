Evergreen Development LLC, owner of Paducah’s historic Katterjohn building, and the city of Paducah have differing viewpoints about the emergency demolition that took place on parts of the property earlier this week.
Amanda Pool, managing member of Evergreen Development LLC, which public records identify as owner of the property at 1501 Broadway, wrote to The Sun that the demolition of portions of the Katterjohn property was done “fully without [her] knowledge.”
Paducah City Manager Daron Jordan told The Sun via email that Kentucky state law permits municipalities to “immediate action to remedy a violation of its ordinances when there is reason to believe that the existence of the violation presents imminent danger, [or] a serious threat to the public health, safety, and welfare.”
According to the city, portions of the property that were recommended for emergency demolition include the single-story section at the back of the building, the brick smoke stack near a secondary structure at the back of the property and the front porch structure. Jordan told The Sun that the emergency demolition cost estimate is approximately $60,000.
Upon responding to various reported issues at the building, Jordan said the city’s code enforcement officials noted additional structural issues, which prompted the city to hire a third-party engineer to assess the property. The engineer told the city that “the structure is not safe for public occupancy and portions should be demolished immediately,” in the interest of public safety.
“As the city was aware of homeless [people] and children entering and exiting the building, had received no communication from the owners regarding requests to secure the building or address concerns, the city determined that it must take action in accordance with the structural engineer’s opinion,” Jordan told The Sun.
“The city is primarily interested in public safety, safety of people who might venture into the building,” Mayor George Bray said in part, during Tuesday’s city commission meeting.
Jordan said that from May of 2021 — when Evergreen Development LLC purchased the Katterjohn property — to the present, many notices were mailed to the address for Evergreen Development, on file at the McCracken County Property Valuation Administrator’s office. These notices included a New Owner Letter regarding an existing property maintenance case, failure to comply letters, violation notices, citation letters, abatement orders, notices of liens, final notices of liens, and a condemnation notice, Jordan indicated.
“Many [notices] were returned by mail and noted as ‘REFUSED.’ Many of the notices and citations were posted on the building. In addition, upon learning that an individual associated with the property may live locally, the assigned Code Enforcement Officer copied and mailed many of the documents to a local address. However, the Code Enforcement Office was never contacted by the owner,” Jordan wrote in an email to The Sun.
He also said Bray had reached out to the owner to request them to meet with neighbors or the city on issues. Some reported issues included long grass and weeds, lack of fencing and structural issues.
Bray told The Sun on Friday that the city is disappointed the situation got to this point and that the city made efforts along the way to communicate what needed to be done.
Owner’s response
Public records list the address on file for Evergreen Development LLC as an address in Covina, California. Pool told The Sun this week that she moved to Paducah after buying the property, and she hasn’t lived at that California address since June 2021. She said people with the city were aware of that, and the last thing she received from local mail was earlier this year in April.
“I was not informed of any kind of condemnation or condemned notice or a tear down notice. I was not informed of any of that,” Pool told The Sun.
“The only thing I was given ever (at her local address) was (a) citation from 2015, which is not something in my opinion that should affect me, because I was going to title saying, ‘Why is this even being sent to me? You need to clear this because I was given a free and clear title when I purchased the property, and now almost a year later, you’re giving me an encumbrance on a title that should not be issued to me in any capacity.’
“I should be able to see what’s going on with x, y, or z and I was waiting to hear back from title and title insurance because that’s why people purchase title insurance. I wasn’t given any other citation notices or any other, ‘We’re going to condemn your property and tear it down’ notices whatsoever.”
Pool, who sought to develop the property, said she had a kickstarter meeting with the city in spring 2021 before closing on it, and was told there weren’t any title or citation issues. She also shared she took steps to secure the property, such as tarping the roof, boarding up windows, putting scaffolding up for pillars in the front of property, putting up no trespassing signs, and closing off a boiler room.
A lengthy cease and desist letter by Pool was sent to city officials early this week that raised several claims and issues, including the assertion that the property was illegally transferred at least three times, and cited possible negligence, etc., from the city.
In the letter, it also states these actions have “resulted in multiple defects on the title of the property, which have greatly negatively impacted the ability for the current owner ... to obtain financing and investors, or to sell or transfer or do anything with the property at all.”
She also expressed feeling “bullied and harassed” to The Sun, pointing out that the Katterjohn property has always been in this damaged condition (in more recent years).
The large, sprawling Katterjohn building is a former Illinois Central Railroad hospital that’s more than 100 years old. It was rebuilt after a 1917 fire and then reopened in 1919, according to Sun archives. It later went on to hold offices and other spaces after its hospital era, but it’s been vacant since the early 2000s. Businessman George Katterjohn had purchased it in the late 1950s, giving the property its commonly known name today.
Asbestos concerns
In her conversation with The Sun, Pool expressed serious environmental concerns about asbestos exposure because of the demolition efforts.
WPSD Local 6 reported on Friday that Pool filed a complaint with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet. It reported that Jordan said Gardner Engineering & Consulting PLLC identified asbestos inside the building.
The news station reported that Jordan said a company followed the safety procedure for asbestos removal as laid out by the Kentucky Department of Environmental Protection.
The news station also shared that the EEC said it sent an inspector to the Katterjohn building to investigate claims, and quoted John Mura, with the EEC, as saying: “We have inspected the (demolition) and found no violation of notice and no improper handling or disposal of asbestos. But we have taken samples of the materials to determine if asbestos was present and if it was improperly disturbed. We are waiting on lab results.”
When asked about asbestos, Bray told The Sun on Friday that “Asbestos abatement was high priority in our minds.”
“It was discussed at length beforehand and we got guidance from the (environmental agency) and the (agency) has actually been on site, and has checked off every procedure that we’re going through,” he said.
History of recent ownership
Ownership of the Katterjohn building has changed several times over the last few years, as indicated by records at the McCracken County Courthouse.
As previously reported by The Sun, Michael Conley of Calloway County got the building at a June 2020 auction. Before Conley, the property was owned by Paducah Historical Properties LLC, which bought it in 2002 for $253,500.
The Sun reported in 2019 that the listed members of Paducah Historical Properties LLC were Bobby Miller, the John P. Eckstein Revocable Trust, the Cynthia L. Erickson Revocable Trust and Robert Petter Jr., according to a 2018 annual report filed with the Kentucky Secretary of State.
The sale to Michael and Nancy Conley was completed in August 2020 for $10,120, according to public records. Michael Conley’s winning bid at auction was $9,200, while the actual contract price became $10,120 after a 10% buyer premium, as explained in 2020 by a local auctioneer, who handled the auction.
The Katterjohn building later changed hands twice in 2021, leading to Evergreen Development LLC’s ownership.
Evergreen Development LLC purchased it in May 2021 for $125,000 from Kentucky Blue LLC of Spokane, Washington, according to public records. Kentucky Blue LLC, which had Robert Brewster listed as the manager, purchased the Katterjohn building from the Conleys in March 2021 for $75,000.
