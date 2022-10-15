KATTERJOHN

Part of the historic Katterjohn building on Broadway was demolished Tuesday, after the city of Paducah authorized an emergency demolition, citing public safety concerns. The building has stood for more than 100 years since it was rebuilt after the original railroad hospital burned down in 1917. George Katterjohn later turned the building into office space, but the structure has been vacant since the early 2000s.

 DAVE THOMPSON | The Sun

Evergreen Development LLC, owner of Paducah’s historic Katterjohn building, and the city of Paducah have differing viewpoints about the emergency demolition that took place on parts of the property earlier this week.

Amanda Pool, managing member of Evergreen Development LLC, which public records identify as owner of the property at 1501 Broadway, wrote to The Sun that the demolition of portions of the Katterjohn property was done “fully without [her] knowledge.”

