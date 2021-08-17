The city of Paducah has officially issued a request for proposals in regard to a planned project at the Robert Cherry Civic Center.
As previously announced, the city looks to renovate the civic center, 2701 Park Ave., and repurpose a portion of the facility into office space for the Paducah Parks & Recreation Department. The facility’s other space will continue to be used as a community venue for events, such as banquets, meetings, receptions and celebrations. Planned upgrades include electrical, HVAC, plumbing, windows, doors, signage, landscaping and office space.
Paducah Parks & Recreation Director Amie Clark noted that about a quarter of the facility will be used for office space.
“The administrative offices are 10 people, and so, we’re going to be able to utilize a lot of the large space for community meetings and blood drives and things like that, like the civic center is used for currently,” she told The Sun.
The cost opinion for renovations is approximately $1.1 million.
Earlier this summer, city officials discussed future plans for the civic center and relocating the Parks & Recreation Department there from its 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive location, during commission meetings. The Parks & Recreation building also houses the Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center.
Mayor George Bray cited financial reasons for the city’s decision, noting expensive utility costs for the Parks & Recreation building and that the civic center has operated at a loss in recent years. The Parks & Recreation building also needs lots of work, including roof and window replacements.
The deadline to submit proposals for architectural design and construction administrative services is 4:30 p.m. Sept. 8, according to city documents. The city looks to start construction on the renovations in spring/summer 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.