The Paducah City Commission introduced an ordinance Tuesday to enter a 20-year forgivable loan of up to $900,000 with Sprocket, Inc. It would help fund an economic development project that aims to build the digital economy.
Sprocket, 3121 Broadway, has partnered with Cape Girardeau, Missouri-based Codefi — a co-working space and start-up incubator — on launching and developing programs intended to grow the digital economy, which includes training workers and development of technology-based start-up businesses. The partnership formally launched in August with an event held in the McCracken County Public Library garden, while the effort is also supported by the city, county and library.
“The short story about Codefi and what we’ve been doing, which started in Cape Girardeau, and has manifested itself into rural regions in other parts of the country is really … unlocking the potential of the digital economy in places, where frankly, it’s not been something we’ve made that many efforts at trying to do,” Codefi co-founder James Stapleton said.
Sprocket, a nonprofit, is planning to build out more than 8,000-square feet overall at the Coke Plant in Midtown, where it currently operates in a smaller space. The buildout’s overall cost is estimated to be $1.2 million, and it’s estimated to be take somewhere between nine months and a year.
Suzanne Clinton, director for Sprocket, told The Sun it’s an important milestone. She shared that city commissioners have worked “tirelessly” with it to get to the point and it’s been years in the making.
“I just can’t think of a more important time to be doing this work, in light of the pandemic,” she said.
“I think the most important thing is that people in our community are really suffering from the effects of job loss, job reductions, and, not only will the start-ups help with that, but also in addition, our training programs to train people to code — over the course of a year — will be very impactful in getting a lot of people trained up and ready for a completely new career with a very high paying salary.”
According to city documents, Sprocket — in partnership with Codefi — will work to help create start-up companies and high-tech jobs in the Paducah facility, as required within the forgivable loan agreement. If the requirements are fully met, 75% of the $900,000 loan will be forgiven.
The documents further state that the agreement requires Sprocket to pay 25% of the $900,000 over the last 15 years of the term. A 1% interest rate will be applied to the loan amount. The commission is expected to vote Dec. 15 on the agreement’s ordinance.
“This is a forgivable loan, so this has a lot of accountability baked into it,” Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless explained.
“There are metrics required for jobs and start-ups every year for Sprocket to meet, in order to get the reduction of that loan, and then also, (Coke Plant owners Ed and Meagan Musselman) are guaranteeing this. If this were to not work, they are signing their name on the dotted line saying we will take this obligation over and take on that liability.”
The meeting also featured remarks from several officials, including Commissioner Gerald Watkins and others, who voiced excitement for Codefi and Sprocket’s endeavor. Commissioner Richard Abraham described it as a “hands-on great” project, but voiced concern for the loan amount, in light of the city’s pension obligation.
“We have set aside the proceeds from another economic development project, so to me, this is economic development,” Commissioner Sandra Wilson added, referring to the sale of the Genova building this year.
“We talk a lot about how we have to grow our community, and these are major league projects that we are participating in to try to do that.”
Wilson likened it to building a technology park, but not exactly.
“If we were building an industrial park to recruit jobs here, we’d all be ready to have a ribbon-cutting tomorrow,” she said.
“It’s a different concept to be building this, and we have known we were going to have that pension obligation coming. And I believe, when we had budget meetings this year, we didn’t know we were going to have the proceeds from a current economic development project and we were planning ahead at that point on how we were going to pay for that pension.”
The entire meeting, including a short video about Codefi, may be viewed at the city’s YouTube page, paducah kygov.
In other business
• The city commission adopted a resolution in memory of former Paducah City Commissioner Robert Coleman, who died in November at age 88. Coleman was the longest-serving elected official in city history. He served a combined 31 years on the commission.
• City Engineer Rick Murphy made a presentation about the riverboat landing area concept for the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant project. In 2019, the city learned it would receive a $10.4 million federal BUILD grant to make various enhancements along the riverfront.
The environmental assessment process is underway with a final document submittal possible in April or May 2021, according to the city. It seeks public comment on the concepts and riverfront improvements, which can be submitted at paducahky.gov/build-grant-2019 or by email at buildgrant@paducahky.gov.
• The city commission approved a municipal order for a $27,000 agreement with the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau for marketing services through Lou Hammond Group. It’s for a marketing campaign to attract remote workers to relocate to the community. Paducah Power System and the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce are contributing $3,000 each toward the cost of marketing services.
