The Paducah City Commission introduced an ordinance Tuesday that will establish real estate and personal property tax rates for fiscal year 2021.
During Tuesday’s virtual meeting, city Finance Director Jon Perkins said the real estate tax levy is proposed to be set at 26.7 cents per $100 assessed value, which is the same rate as fiscal 2020. The personal property rate is proposed to be 39 cents per $100 assessed value.
The commission had a property tax levy public hearing before the ordinance’s introduction, but there was no public comment. A second reading and vote is scheduled for the Sept. 22 meeting.
“A hearing’s required by Kentucky Revised Statutes if the proposed tax rate exceeds the compensating rate, which is 26.3 cents this year,” Perkins said. “Local government is permitted to adjust their tax rate upward by 4% over the compensating rate.”
The compensating rate is the rate that would keep revenue at the same amount as fiscal 2020, according to city public information officer Pam Spencer. The 26.7 cents is less than it was for fiscal 1995, when it was 43.8 cents per $100 assessed value. Property tax revenue is the city’s second-highest revenue source after payroll tax.
Perkins said it’s taken the maximum amount allowed three times in recent history — fiscal years 2014, 2019 and 2020 — citing a historical chart dating back to fiscal 1998. Last year, the real estate tax levy increased 2.3% from 26.1 cents per $100 assessed value to the current rate.
“We always split the tax bills,” he later added.
“Last year, we split them at $850. This year they’ll be split at $900. So, if your tax bill is $900 or more, you’ll get the opportunity to pay in halves. About 65% of the people that can do it, don’t do it, but some do.”
Perkins reported that the Paducah Independent School District is setting its tax rate at a public hearing Sept. 21. The city collects school taxes, which are distributed to the district.
In other business:
• The commission approved a municipal order for a $242,690 contract with Youngblood Excavating & Contracting for the Peck Education Trail at Noble Park.
It’s funded by the estate of Lane Peck through the Community Foundation of West Kentucky. The project extends an existing nature trail and will designate trees, fauna and nature areas to give information about local ecology and habitats, among other features.
• The commission approved a municipal order that lists agencies that will receive $622,500 in total financial contributions through the city’s Grant-in-Aid program. The city accepted applications from nonprofit agencies and core service organizations and 20 were recommended, ranging from $215,000 for Paducah Area Transit System to $1,100 for W.C. Young Community Center.
• The commission introduced an ordinance to buy property at 2640 S. 24th St. for $8,000.
It’s a floodplain property adjacent to the recently rehabilitated South 24th Street bridge, and the city plans to remove a structure on the property and grade it to improve the area’s stormwater drainage and management, according to meeting documents.
