The city of Paducah introduced an ordinance Tuesday to adopt its budget for next fiscal year, following a workshop in May that detailed COVID-19 related measures, city funds and departmental changes.
During Tuesday’s meeting, City Manager Jim Arndt provided an overview of the overall budget process that began in January. It involved working with each city department, looking at revenue estimates and expenditures, feedback from elected officials and a virtual workshop May 26.
He also thanked the city’s finance team, commissioners, mayor and leadership team for their work on next fiscal year’s budget. The 2020-21 fiscal year starts July 1.
“It’s a good budget. It’s a balanced budget,” he said. “Of course, we had some COVID-19 implications that kind of hit as far as the reduction in revenues, but the team pulled together really well and I’m proud of it.”
As Arndt referenced, Paducah city officials project a 10% decrease in major revenue sources, in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic effects. He explained that will “directly impact” the city’s general fund and investment fund, during the city’s budget workshop.
Paducah’s proposed FY2021 budget for the general fund — the city’s main operating fund — is $35,888,465. That’s roughly $85,000 less than fiscal year 2020’s original budget of $35,973,950.
Paducah’s investment fund is budgeted for $5,113,560. It’s dedicated to economic development, neighborhood redevelopment, infrastructure capital investment and property tax relief, according to paducahky.gov.
The proposed budget includes 12% in reserves for the general fund, $3,968,945 in annual debt service requirements, funding for current capital projects, and a 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment, as contractually obligated for the police and fire unions, along with non-represented employees. American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees will receive a contractually obligated 2% increase, according to the city.
It also includes several measures to help balance the budget, such as a hiring freeze, frozen merit increases for the fiscal year, using about $1.5 million from its unreserved general fund cash balances, $500,000 in reserves from the debt service fund and using $789,375 from its radio fund to pay the city’s portion of 911 operations.
The budget ordinance is set for a June 24 vote.
In other business:
• The commission approved an ordinance to close part of an alley between 1420 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and 1415 Harrison St. and dedicate a new alley between 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and 1401 Harrison St. The change is related to an eight-lot subdivision, located by Pat & Jim Brockenborough Rotary Health Park, which has three new homes scheduled for construction through Midtown Alliance of Neighbors.
• City Hall is scheduled to reopen to the public Monday, with guidelines. More information is expected to be released this week. It’s been temporarily closed due to the pandemic.
• Justin Hancock and Debra Stone were reappointed to Paducah-McCracken County Joint Sewer Agency.
