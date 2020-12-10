Paducah officials discussed an agreement Tuesday that involves McCracken County, Greater Paducah Economic Development and the Industrial Development Authority, which seeks to change the IDA’s role with property ownership and forgive roughly $911,000 in past loans to GPED.
In Tuesday’s commission meeting, City Manager Jim Arndt went over an interlocal cooperation agreement that “repositions the IDA and its role regarding property ownership, maintenance, development, marketing and management within the city and county,” according to the city. It would make the IDA owner of certain publicly owned development sites.
It also forgives repayment of two loans to GPED, regarding the Ohio River Triple Rail Megasite, totaling $911,375. He said the county will do the same, in forgiving repayment by GPED. The 2007 and 2008 loans were provided to assist GPED on the acquisition, development and construction of the site.
“This was actually brought to us by the county several months ago, and we had numerous meetings with the county trying to work through what this looks like,” Arndt said, on the agreement.
“(It’s) really trying to take GPED and have them focus on being that job generator, that recruiter, that marketing arm for economic development and then, utilizing the IDA to be our property manager trying to split that role out from GPED, where the IDA can maintain and caretake the properties.”
The new agreement establishes the percentage of city and county payroll taxes, if applicable, that goes to the IDA and that the county would designate the IDA as recipient of annual Regional Development Agency Assistance Program funds. Under the new agreement, the city would match those funds up to $250,000 for a 10-year period.
Several officials spoke Tuesday in favor of the new agreement, including City Commissioner Gerald Watkins, who thinks it’s a “great idea” and fully supports it.
“It allows GPED to do what they’re supposed to be doing and ... that is go out and recruit employers and bring them in, and also to help grow our local businesses, but mostly to bring in new employers,” he said.
“So, they can concentrate their time on doing that in this very competitive environment, and use their time more wisely to help make Paducah more attractive and try to entice and land some business prospects here without having to spend the time and deal with all the property that they currently own.”
GPED President and CEO Bruce Wilcox described the new agreement as “fantastic,” during a Wednesday interview.
“It yokes us all together,” he told The Sun. “It allows us to speak with one voice, which is extremely important when we’re talking to site selectors and marketing our community and our assets to prospective companies looking to locate here. It sends a great message.”
Wilcox said the 400-plus acre triple rail site — that’s promoted for economic development — is a “crown jewel” when it comes to logistical operations.
Located in the West Paducah area, it’s serviced by three rail companies and has river access through Four Rivers Terminal nearby. It also has close proximity to Interstate 24 and Barkley Regional Airport.
“The triple rail site’s comprised of multiple owners,” he explained, noting that can present an additional risk to a company.
“... One of the issues we identified was, the triple rail site, part of it was owned by Paducah & Louisville railroad. GPED owns a portion of it and then McCracken County owns a part of it. One of the things we’ve done is we’ve gotten broker or option agreements on the P&L properties that allow us to be the broker, or represent P&L with prospective companies coming to town, and then we’ve done the same thing with McCracken County.”
He said the new agreement is another step forward in putting pieces of the puzzle together.
“I am tremendously humbled by how supportive the city commission and the Fiscal Court has been this past year in getting behind GPED and what we’re doing, how supportive they are,” Wilcox added.
“This is just another means of them showing their support in pulling our community together to try to make sure we do the right thing to grow industry and grow jobs here. So, I’m very humbled, very appreciative by what the city and the county are doing, along with the IDA.”
It’s set for a Dec. 15 vote by the city commission. Arndt said the agreement would also require approval from Fiscal Court, GPED and the IDA.
The city commission is also scheduled to vote on an ordinance amendment that changes the number of IDA members from six to seven, removes a restriction that they can’t hold official office within the city or county and aligns the terms of members with the new agreement.
