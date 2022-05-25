On Tuesday, Paducah city commissioners held the first reading for the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget, which would become effective July 1.
The $96.7 million budget consists of a $43.23 million general fund entailing $24 million for public safety. An investment fund allocates $5.8 million for debt and economic development, and the budget includes — among other items — a 3% cost-of-living wage increase, and a 12% pension increase for hazardous duty employees.
“Inflation is a big cost driver, and our budget increase is less than that 8.5%,” City Manager Daron Jordan said during the meeting, held at Paducah Recreation Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive — a changed location meant to foster community involvement, Mayor George Bray said.
Bray commented on “that dreaded word called ‘transparency,’ ” calling the city’s budget the most complex he’s dealt with in his career.
“I can only imagine how it is for citizens concerned about where their tax dollars go,” Bray told attendees. “I get a lot of questions about potholes and sidewalks but not about finances … we are open to answering those questions as to how we deploy taxpayer funds.”
Commissioners introduced an ordinance to assist the city of Mayfield with building inspections and plan reviews after a December 2021 tornado destroyed more than 700 structures and damaged 400 more. The interlocal agreement would run until June 30, 2024.
“It just speaks for itself,” said City Fire Chief Steve Kyle.
Commissioners approved a municipal order to annex 5470 Old Highway 60, where a Valvoline Instant Oil Change is located. The Paducah Planning Commission will vote on June 6.
The city adopted an ordinance for a $1.88 million S. 25th St. Improvement project contract funded by $1.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act proceeds.
Commissioners held the first reading of an $86,000 Riverfront-dredging project contract modification — i.e., engineering specifications and project inspection. Dredging should begin in fall 2022 or spring 2023 and take “about three weeks,” City Engineer Rick Murphy said.
“If there’s any light at the end of the tunnel, you’re only paying five% on $366,000; the rest is coming from the federal government and the state,” Murphy told commissioners.
The city entered an agreement with the State Historic Preservation Office and three other entities for the design and construction bid process of the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant.
Beginning June 30, Paducah native Eric Stuber begins as chief technology director. Previously, Stuber served as the city’s network administrator and is Peel & Holland’s associate vice president of systems technology. He holds 20-plus years of relevant experience.
“If we aren’t on top of technology — well, I’m not sure if we’ll be cutting-edge, but we can’t fall behind,” Bray said, mentioning the city’s Paducah 311 app.
Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson inquired if Stubert had gone through a diversity, equity and inclusion panel during the employment process. Jordan and Bray said no.
“In terms of hiring future directors, I think that’s something we want to talk (about). I’m not sure if that means a DEI panel per se,” Bray said.
Bray addressed his recent comments on Paducah’s ailing 911 equipment system at the meeting’s start. More than $1 million of the city’s general fund covers a funding shortfall for 911, as landline and mobile phone fees fail to cover operational expenses.
“What’s gotten lost is a sense of urgency around our 911 system,” Bray said. “I’m very hopeful, and we’ll continue to work with the county. The solution is about funding. We’re going to keep pressing ahead.”
In a conscious effort to stoke community participation, commissioners invited city residents to speak on Tuesday evening.
Attendee George Thomas discussed building a local African American cultural center and increasing area jobs. Mike Reed, past candidate for McCracken County commissioner, spoke against Roe v. Wade and “Godless leftism” in schools today.
Commissioners thanked both for speaking, and Bray said he’s open to ideas on locations for future commission meetings.
- Commissioners approved two grants and applications for three others:
- An approved $500,000 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grant will help develop cleanup plans for Paducah’s Riverfront, Gateway and Southside areas, including the Katterjohn building, Columbia Theater and other priority sites. There is no city mat
- ch requirement.
- An approved $8,000 U.S. Bullet Proof Vest Partnership grant at a 50-% match will replace Paducah Police body armor. Multiple law enforcement-regulating bodies recognize only a five-year lifespan for ballistic vests.
- City police hope to update or replace existing Riverfront cameras — half are nonfunctional — with $34,000 from a 25% match U.S. Department of Homeland Security grant.
- Police seek a no-match $862,000 Kentucky Office of Homeland Security grant to fund a mobile command vehicle.
- The Parks and Recreation Department wants to replace Keiler Park playgrou
nd equipment with a $100,000 Land and
- Water Conservation grant at a 50-% match.
In other business
- A 4.75% interest rate for Holiday Inn Paducah Riverfront bonds ended on May 1. Commissioners held the first reading to extend the rate until 2027.
- The city can now hire seasonal and temporary staff per a newly approved, one-year worker supply agreement with Wise Staffing. Anticipated positions are for laborers and temporary pump operators.
- Commissioners held the first reading for an ordinance to govern the bidding process for non-exclusive franchise agreements with telecommunications services.
