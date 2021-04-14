Paducah officially has a new planning director.
The Paducah City Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved an employment agreement to hire Nicholas Hutchison. He will replace former planning director Tammara Tracy, who resigned in January.
“He has a passion for Paducah,” City Manager Jim Arndt told The Sun.
“He came here before on a trip that he organized to learn more about Paducah, so he could take the things we do well in Paducah back up to Missouri and, since then, he’s been tracking everything we do.”
City documents indicate that Hutchison has two degrees in planning and more than eight years of “progressive work experience” in the St. Joseph, Missouri, area.
According to mo-kan.org, Hutchison has been executive director of the Mo-Kan Regional Council since early 2020. Mo-Kan provides “community and economic development services to 36 municipalities across six counties in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.”
Hutchison has also worked as city planner for St. Joseph and as a transportation planner for the St. Joseph Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, according to the city. His education background includes a bachelor’s degree in community and regional planning from Missouri State University, and a master’s degree in urban and environmental planning from the University of Virginia.
“I am honored to serve as the next planning director for the city of Paducah,” he said, in a city news release.
“I look forward to engaging with elected officials, city staff and communities throughout the city on important issues and complexities that are faced as the city continues to be the best it can be for generations to come.”
Hutchinson’s annual base salary starts at $87,500. He will be eligible for any cost of living increase on July 1, as approved by the commission. He is also eligible for a 2.5% increase in salary after the “successful completion” of his first six months. The employment agreement lists a May 20 start date for Hutchison.
As director, Hutchison will lead the city’s Planning Department and its five employees: Principal Planner Katie Axt, Business Development Specialist Kathryn Byers, Neighborhood Planner Melanie Reason, Senior Planner Josh Sommer and Executive Assistant Nancy Upchurch.
The planning director is an important role within the city, and Arndt told The Sun it is “really critical” right now.
“We have the newly adopted TIF (Tax Increment Financing) district,” he said. “We have a great development project with City Block in our downtown and we have this vested interest in enhancing the Southside region, so really, all of those kind of go through (the) planning (department),” Arndt said.
Paducah Mayor George Bray spoke briefly about the planning director hire prior to the commission’s vote.
He said Commissioner Carol Gault represented the commission in the interview process, noting she was “very positive” about the selection. The commission also got to know Hutchison “a little bit” in executive session.
“I’ll just finalize all this by saying the city planning director’s critical for Paducah,” Bray said.
“It’s critical for a city anyway, but with all the things that we’ve got going on in Paducah — all of our plans in terms of economic development and neighborhood redevelopment ... it’s an important hire, so we’re looking forward to getting him on board.”
In other business:
• Bray proclaimed April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and presented it to Lotus’ community impact director Amberly Haverstock. The nonprofit is a regional advocacy and sexual violence resource center.
• Anton Reece, president of West Kentucky Community and Technical College, and Lee Emmons, who serves as WKCTC’s vice president of Institutional Advancement and Development, gave a presentation to the commission about the Community Scholarship Program.
• The commission introduced an ordinance to establish an Entertainment Destination Center program in downtown. An EDC license through the state would allow people to carry to-go alcoholic drinks — using designated cups from participating businesses — and walk on streets within the district.
The proposed daily hours are 6 a.m. to midnight. The EDC program could be in place by summer, once approved by the city and state. The proposed EDC was presented to the commission during its March 23 meeting.
• The commission introduced an ordinance amendment that would change its regular meeting start times to 5 p.m., instead of 5:30 p.m. The meetings are held each month on the second and fourth Tuesday.
• The commission approved an application for the Utilities Assistance grant through the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response Program. It requests $200,000.
Once awarded, officials said the city would enter into an agreement with West Kentucky Allied Services to facilitate funds to eligible households. A public hearing about the grant application will be held 4 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.
