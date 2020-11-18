Paducah City Hall, located at 300 S. Fifth St., will be temporarily closed to the public starting at noon today, according to a news release.
Paducah Water will be turning off water to the building to repair a leaking water line at a nearby fire hydrant. The city expects work to be completed this afternoon with City Hall reopening to the public Thursday morning.
