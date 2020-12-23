Paducah’s City Hall and other city buildings will continue to be closed to the public until Jan. 11, according to an announcement Tuesday.
A news release states the city is monitoring the status of COVID-19 in McCracken County and, during the first week of January, it will reassess the situation to determine if this closure needs to be continued.
“All of our efforts are to keep our employees and the public safe and healthy,” City Manager Jim Arndt stated. “By extending the closure of City Hall and other facilities until Jan. 11, we are mirroring the date recently announced by McCracken County.”
McCracken Judge-Executive Craig Clymer announced Monday that the courthouse will be closed through Jan. 11.
Paducah city facilities, which include City Hall, the lobby at the Paducah Police Department, fire stations, the Public Works Department lobby, and the Parks & Recreation Department offices, are closed to the public. The facilities have been closed to the public since Nov. 20.
City holidays are Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1.
Below are a few ways to contact city government:
Property tax payments still are being collected. For people who don’t want to mail payments to the Finance Department, use the drop-box on the front of the Fifth Street side of City Hall to drop off checks or money orders.
The general information phone number for city government is 270-444-8800.
During normal business hours, Customer Experience Representatives take calls and assist in reaching the appropriate department or service. After hours, leave a message. If you need a permit through the Fire Prevention Division, call 270-444-8527.
Information will be taken over the phone with payments through the drop-box outside the building. Permits will be emailed to the permit holder.
Regarding plans that need to be reviewed, send them digitally if possible. Otherwise, contact the receiving department to make arrangements: Engineering at 270-444-8511; Planning at 270-444-8690; and Fire Prevention at 270-444-8527.
Information and contact emails may be found at www.paducahky.gov.
