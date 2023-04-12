The city of Paducah and Commissioner David Guess have settled a legal case over a polarizing text Guess sent last Election Day.
Both parties confirmed the matter resolved in court, state or federal. Mayor George Bray said city legal fees totaled some $50,000.
Guess confirmed his full reinstatement by statement, citing “a quick resolution” and moving “toward more productive matters” as two reasons.
“Had I continued the litigation, our city’s taxpayers would have been responsible for footing some, if not all of the costs, and when presented with an opportunity to avoid this for the taxpayers, I did so,” he said.
“I recognize that Mayor Bray and the other commissioners strongly believe they were warranted in their actions. I just as strongly disagree but am thankful that we were able to amicably resolve the matter, despite our differences.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to represent the City and look forward to fostering good and productive relationships with Mayor Bray and other commissioners so that Paducah can become an even better place to live and work.”
Bray told The Sun the choice to settle had been individual but cumulative.
“All commissioners were sued individually, so all commissioners consulted with our attorney and made their own determination that this was the best thing to do,” he said. “The city isn’t required to reveal legal strategy; it’s not part of open meetings. We checked to ensure we were going down the right path, but essentially, everyone signed off on it individually.”
In a city news release, he said, “We will move forward.”
“We carefully followed state law in removing David Guess due to misconduct and feel strongly that we were warranted in our actions,” he said.
After a January vote for removal, Guess appealed to McCracken County Circuit Court. In mid-February, Judge Tony Kitchen issued a stay-of-action.
“While we respectfully disagree with the court’s ruling, we will move forward,” Bray said. “In doing so, we will continue our focus on achieving the overarching goals of the Board of Commissioners which includes the aggressive support of a more diverse and inclusive community.”
Commissioners asked Guess to resign in December over texts he sent about candidate Dujuan Thomas, who had raised an issue regarding candidate signs.
Thomas spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, critical of the outcome with Guess remaining on the commission.
He raised several questions, including who was consulted in the decision to settle and if city employees fired for a similar act would have an opportunity to come back.
