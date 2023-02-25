A ruling is pending on whether to sever David Guess v. City of Paducah into separate appeal and civil damage suits.
The procedural hearing came weeks after a ruling to reinstate Guess as commissioner after he was removed in January for controversial text messages sent on Election Day.
City counsel Vaughn Petitt Legal Group, PLLC, argued Friday for bifurcation — something, they said, a federal judge would less likely kick back to state.
“I’ll get a ruling out as soon as I can,” Judge Tony Kitchen said.
Defense attorney Ben Stewart told The Sun, “Federal court can hear the claim, but if it’s tied up with state law issues, it will generally defer back to state court.”
“(The city) wants to divide the appeal, a state issue, from the civil damages portion,” said Stewart of Grumley, Riley & Stewart, P.S.C. “That way, they can keep the appellate portion in state court. Of course, from Mr. Guess’ perspective, we think it ought to all be together.”
Kitchen said the two cases were “pretty fairly well intertwined.”
“I can say that I believe it’s in everybody’s interests that if I ruled in Guess’ favor on the appeal, it should be appealable right away,” Kitchen said. “I don’t think there’s any utility in waiting until the civil rights claim is adjudicated.”
Prosecutor Carol Petitt called it “two separate beasts.”
“As the court is aware, a civil rights lawsuit is tedious and can take years,” Petitt said. “They arise from the same circumstances; they absolutely are not the same lawsuits.”
Stacey Blankenship, among legal counsel for the city, admitted a time crunch.
“Today’s our 30th day to remove it,” Blankenship said. “We’re backed into a corner unfortunately … If this ends up not severing it, we’ve discussed attempting to remove it. And they very well could kick it back down … But it would be a disservice to our client to at least not attempt that process.”
Stewart argued for a joint package.
“I don’t think these claims are misjoined, I think it’s appropriate to put them in one action to start with,” Stewart said. “You can sever all kinds of actions … I don’t know if that’s grounds to do it.”
The hearing also touched on the record of appeal.
“Mr. Guess submitted several pieces of evidence he thought should be included in the hearing before the city commission,” Stewart told The Sun, referencing the Jan. 17 hearing where Guess was removed by commission vote. “We want more things in the record than the city does.”
“What constitutes the record of appeal in administrative action is what the hearing body considered in making its decision,” Petitt told the court. “[...] I believe the standard is this court has put itself in the shoes of the hearing body, and that is all they make their decisions on. The commission made their decision based on what was presented to them at the hearing. I appreciate what Mr. Stewart is saying, (but) I certainly don’t want to sully the appellate process.”
“We’ll see what the judge does with severing, and I will be filing a motion to get a full record on file,” Stewart told The Sun.
