Parks and Recreation Director Mark Thompson shared some “good news” Wednesday about opening Paducah’s playgrounds and splash pads. The city aims to open them in July.
During Wednesday’s commission meeting, Thompson told Paducah city leaders that he sat in on a conversation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other organizations, which discussed recommendations for “thoughtfully” reopening playgrounds.
“They had given us some guidelines finally on opening playgrounds, on some of the things they want us to do,” he said.
“They want us to go through and do a two-step cleaning process. First sanitation, No. 1, because the playgrounds haven’t been used in general terms for several months. And then do a daily disinfection.”
Back in March, the city of Paducah temporarily restricted access to its playgrounds, public basketball courts and other park features. The measures were implemented due to social distancing guidelines and the COVID-19 pandemic, in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Thompson now reports the city is trying to reopen playgrounds in early July.
“We will go through with the sanitation cleaning and then a disinfection — our tools came in last week to provide us with the methodology for spraying disinfectant in areas,” he said, regarding playgrounds.
“Particularly, they want us to pay attention to hard touch surfaces. This isn’t including the ground or the sidewalks or anything. This is the playground equipment itself. We’ll be able to do that.”
The other reopening recommendations include signage and a maximum capacity for children on playgrounds. Thompson explained hand washing or hand sanitizing stations also are desired, as part of the recommendations.
“There’s a local vendor in town that provides those, and we would put a certain number at playgrounds across the city,” he said.
Meanwhile, city staff also is working to reopen Robert Coleman Sprayground and the splash pad at Pat & Jim Brockenborough Rotary Health Park around mid-July. On a related note, Thompson believes there’s not enough guidance yet for reopening public basketball courts, but he reached out to the Purchase District Health Department for assistance in getting information from the state.
In other business, the commission:
• Approved an ordinance to adopt the 2020-21 fiscal year budget. The new fiscal year starts July 1. The city’s General Fund budget for Fiscal 2021 is $35,888,465, which serves as the main operating fund.
• Introduced an ordinance for entering into a deed with McCracken County and KSR Legacy Investment Corporation to convey an industrial building, located at 5400 Commerce Drive, to KSR. According to the city, KSR wants to exercise an option to buy the building — jointly owned by the city and county — for $3.6 million.
In May, Greater Paducah Economic Development announced that Plastic Services and Products, LLC, would reestablish production at the Commerce Drive site, which is the former Genova Products facility. The ordinance is scheduled for a July 7 vote.
