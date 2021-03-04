The city of Paducah is still waiting for final approval of its proposed Tax Increment Financing district in the downtown area.
The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority board is expected to convene on March 25 for its monthly meeting, when City Manager Jim Arndt said the city hopes it will take “formal approval action,” regarding the TIF district. Last month, Arndt shared the date of Feb. 25, as when the city could receive final approval.
“They had some legal concerns they wanted to talk about, and so they were going through that process with the KEDFA board,” Arndt told The Sun. “... We were notified that things should be on track for March 25.”
It marked another delay in the effort to get final approval. The city received preliminary TIF approval from KEDFA in August 2019.
“I think we should be good to go on March 25,” Arndt added.
Final approval is when the “clock starts” for TIF district investments, Arndt noted, referencing a $20 million threshold required to activate the TIF district. He said the city doesn’t know yet what the TIF revenue amount would be.
“Your two-year clock starts running, which is expandable to four years, for your investment in the TIF,” he explained.
“Basically, the clock starts, and then, we could continue to make progress on the $20 million necessary investment, and then revenues could come in from the state, once we meet the investment criteria. We’re just waiting for the clock to start.”
The proposed TIF district is 315 acres in the downtown and riverfront area, and it’s been described by the city as an “economic development tool” that can help expand the local economy. It allows the city to capture state tax dollars that would typically go to the state, but it’s not a new tax.
Arndt said final approval would be “transformational” for downtown.
“Being able to capture monies that are generated locally that go up to Frankfort, we’re going to be able to keep downtown and reinvest in downtown,” he said.
“ … We already have a lot of great things going on downtown, but now we’re going to have a stronger financial position to encourage additional growth — additional redevelopment in the downtown area. It’s just going to stoke our fire, if you will.”
The City Block project at Second and Broadway involves approximately $21 million in private investment, and it’s an integral part of the proposed district.
Last year, the city approved a development agreement with Louisville-based developer Weyland Ventures for City Block. It’s a phased project involving development of a boutique hotel, mixed-use residential and commercial space, off-street parking and green space on the existing city-owned parking lot.
In November, the city and Weyland Ventures took part in a virtual meeting to receive public input about the public spaces planned for the project.
“Basically, now we’re just working through meeting our commitments, and Weyland Ventures is working through meeting their commitments,” Arndt said. He noted that a state-approved TIF is one the city’s commitments.
“We’re hopeful for a fall construction, but there’s some boxes that still need to be checked, and we’re just going through that process of just working through the agreement and working with Weyland Ventures on that.”
As previously reported, the proposed TIF district is also the subject of an injunction filed in McCracken Circuit Court last November, when the previous city commission was still in office.
It sought to prevent further action on the TIF district. The listed plaintiffs are 14 individuals and “Concerned Taxpayers of Paducah and McCracken County, KY, LLC,” with the former commission and Arndt listed as defendants.
The city filed a response on Nov. 23, which sought for the “complaint for injunctive and other relief” to be dismissed with prejudice. According to the circuit clerk’s office Wednesday, it’s pending and no court date has been set.
