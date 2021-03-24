By this summer, Paducah patrons may be able to carry their alcoholic beverages and stroll downtown within an established district, as city officials are looking at a proposed “Entertainment Destination Center” program.
The proposed EDC was a discussion item at Tuesday’s Paducah City Commission meeting, and the program is listed as an “expectation” for downtown, one of the top 12 commission priorities adopted on March 9.
A state-issued EDC license allows patrons at participating restaurants and bars to leave with a to-go alcoholic beverage in a “specially marked cup” and carry it within a specific area, according to the city. To date, 10 Kentucky cities — including Owensboro, Louisville and Lexington — have passed local ordinances to create an EDC program.
“This is a program that is created by the state (Alcoholic Beverage Control) office to help restaurants and bars be able to serve to-go alcoholic beverages to their customers, and allow them to experience historic tourist districts and convention center areas by strolling our streets and enjoying our common areas, and kind of, drawing more activity and engagement in our streets,” Paducah MainStreet Director Katie Axt explained, before Tuesday’s meeting.
“... We think coming out of the pandemic, this is the right time to do this, and that this builds on 20 years of innovative and catalytic projects in our downtown, in our riverfront and supporting our convention center.”
The EDC application cost is roughly $2,500. If everything goes according to its timeline, the “earliest” this could be implemented is Memorial Day, and city staff estimated a timeframe between Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.
It would require a local ordinance adoption, a public notice period, an application to the state, a site visit by the state for review, and state approval.
“We would like to enter into agreements with the local bars and restaurants to help cost-share that, so more restaurants participating — that will drive down the individual cost for those restaurants to participate,” Axt said.
“We’re thinking that — for an individual restaurant — it’s going to be about $250 to $300 to participate in the program.”
The proposed district covers about 50 acres, which includes about a mile of riverfront. A boundary map shows an area that generally encompasses Broadway and Fifth streets down to the riverfront, and spans from Clark Street over to the Julian Carroll Convention Center. It’s subject to change, and the boundaries could be adjusted as part of an annual licensure.
Patrons would need to follow rules within the EDC, according to city staff.
They must drink alcoholic beverages from a single-use specially marked cup. No alcohol would be allowed in from the outside, and alcohol purchased inside the district must stay within it. Signage would be posted to define the district’s boundaries. Alcoholic beverages purchased from participating businesses would be allowed on public property Sunday through Saturday.
“With adoption of the local EDC, staff will work directly with the bars and restaurants to provide information and operating procedures for how to serve to-go alcoholic beverages for part of this program to ensure the safety of both the bars and restaurants, the city and the customers,” Kathryn Byers, the city’s business development specialist, told officials in an overview Tuesday.
She went over the design concepts for the marked to-go cups and signage, while the proposed hours are 6 a.m. to 3 a.m., which adheres to local ordinance. It’s open to feedback and 6 a.m. to midnight is another option — mirroring hours for parks and common areas. It’s also looking to use soy-based biodegradable cups to minimize environmental impact, and more trashcans.
According to city staff, the proposed EDC has about 20 bars and restaurants that have retail drink licenses. They would not have to get additional licensure with the state to participate, and EDC licensure is between the state and city.
“We think that this is a great opportunity to continue our goals of drawing more restaurants, and encouraging entrepreneurs and new businesses, to locate downtown and create that entertainment district that you see in other communities and other tourist areas,” Axt said.
The Sun reached out Tuesday to chef Sara Bradley, of Freight House restaurant, and Todd Blume, owner of Paducah Beer Werks, about the proposed program. Blume and Paul Gourieux, co-owner of The 1857 Hotel, Paducah Axe and The Johnson Bar’s building, also attended the meeting.
Bradley thinks it’s “amazing” and that it would give Paducah one more thing to offer. She pointed out Paducah’s hospitality industry downtown, including the hotels, the convention center and restaurants.
“We have all of this stuff,” she said. “It’s another thing to offer people as an incentive to come and pick our town over somewhere else, and I think that all of the things that we can do, to make ourselves stand out, is a great thing.”
Meanwhile, Blume and Gourieux also spoke in favor of it.
“I can’t stress enough how good this would be for all the business owners downtown,” Blume told the commission.
“There’s a saying that rising waters lifts all ships. I believe that having an Entertainment Destination Center will bring more people in. It will create more businesses that want to come downtown because you’re going to see the traffic. We’re all going to work together to enforce ... and do everything the right way because we want this to be successful — because we know if it’s successful for the city, it’s going to be successful for us.”
Gourieux shared with The Sun he’s “completely supportive.”
“It’s an initiative that we’ve been actually working on for some time,” he said.
“While you’re just learning about it and hearing about it tonight, it’s been an initiative on the table for us. Last year really demonstrated to us for the need to have more of an outside and outdoor type of activity. And, of course, the need for bringing additional guests to downtown Paducah. It was truly driven home by COVID and all the experiences of last year.”
Byers’ presentation and the meeting may be watched on the city’s YouTube channel, @paducahkygov. People can also visit paducahky.gov to learn more, to see the proposed boundaries and see “Frequently Asked Questions.”
In other business:
• Finance Director Jonathan Perkins discussed the city’s General Fund, and revenues and expenditures for the fiscal year through the end of January.
At the end of January, the General Fund, or its main operating fund, had nearly $17.9 million in revenue from property tax, payroll tax, insurance premium tax and business licenses. That’s more than 9% ahead of the year-to-date expected budget, stated communications manager Pam Spencer.
• The commission unanimously approved a $314,450 grant through the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security for radio equipment upgrades for the Paducah Police Department. There’s not a match requirement.
• The commission unanimously approved a three-year contract between the city and AFSCME Local 1586, which is effective July 1. Mayor George Bray and three city employees, including Local 1586 President David Shockley, participated in a signing held during the meeting.
