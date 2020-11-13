The city of Paducah is taking steps on a new infrastructure project for South 25th Street that will improve the road’s corridor, along a stretch that spans from Jackson Street to Alabama Street.
It’s also working toward another project on South 24th Street.
Earlier this week, the Paducah City Commission introduced an ordinance that authorizes and approves an $89,180 professional services contract with BFW Engineering Inc. for work on the South 25th Street project. It additionally approved a $70,595 engineering design option for a South 24th Street project.
The ordinance is scheduled for a Nov. 24 vote.
The South 25th Street project will be partly covered by a $650,000 grant from state contingency funding, but City Engineer Rick Murphy didn’t have a cost estimate at this stage. He said it doesn’t have a design yet.
“We have a concept and the concept is just to restore the corridor and add storm drainage networks, where necessary on South 25th Street,” Murphy told The Sun.
“The actual limits of the project will be from Jackson Street, or the intersection of South 25th at Jackson, to the intersection of 25th Street at Alabama Street. Work will be done in that entire corridor to improve the street itself. Curbs and gutters will be added. Storm sewer networks will be added. Walkability will be added. It’s just a makeover.”
Regarding the South 24th Street project, Murphy described it as a “natural fit” to also do work for that. The area recently had a bridge rehabilitation between Center and Seitz streets, which used some Federal Emergency Management Agency funds. The former bridge had sustained flood damage.
The new bridge, which goes over Cross Creek, was opened to traffic in September and features sidewalks on both sides, while the city purchased property, 2640 S. 24th St., that’s adjacent to the bridge. It plans to raze the structure and grade the land to improve the area’s “stormwater drainage, stormwater storage capability and management,” according to the city.
Meanwhile, the bridge’s sidewalks are related to a larger vision.
Murphy told The Sun that it’s the city’s desire to create pedestrian connections between schools, neighborhoods, businesses and other things to provide better “pedestrian connectivity.”
“As a result of the bridge replacement and as a result of the 25th Street activity, it was a natural fit to take the South 24th Street corridor and upgrade it at the same time that we did the 25th Street project,” he said.
“At least get it designed, and then make the South 24th Street project a more shovel ready project. Then, we can take that and we can look for funding opportunities through outside agencies to say, ‘Look, we have a project that would be great if we were able to do that, but we need some funding and here it is.’ ”
The South 24th Street project would improve the roadway from South 25th to South 28th, according to the city. Murphy said they feel “very, very confident” it would be successful in getting outside funding to help with it.
Murphy’s brief presentation on the projects can be viewed through the city’s YouTube channel, paducahkygov.
