The city of Paducah has extended the daily closure of the west side of Market Square to vehicular traffic through Oct. 31.
In May, the city started limiting vehicular access and provided picnic tables for use by designated restaurants, in light of COVID-19-related restrictions. It allows for an increase in dining capacity for these restaurants by providing more outdoor seating.
“As we all continue to embrace the Healthy at Work guidelines from the state of Kentucky, this is one way that we can assist our restaurants with seating capacity,” City Manager Jim Arndt stated.
“Furthermore, enjoying a meal or ice cream outdoors in Paducah’s historic downtown is a wonderful experience.”
Arndt also noted that “pleasant” fall temperatures are on the way and encouraged people to experience downtown Paducah, along with parks and businesses all over the city.
“Shopping and dining local are more important than ever,” he added.
The program will continue through the end of October, after the city received positive feedback from the community and the restaurants, according to a news release. There’s also a new feature in the Market Square area, as string lights were added to create “ambience and functional lighting” during evening hours.
