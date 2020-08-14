After two meeting discussions, Paducah city officials approved a two-year extension Wednesday for a hotel developer’s right of first refusal agreement on a vacant downtown lot, where a nursing facility used to sit.
During its called meeting, the Paducah City Commission voted 3-1 Wednesday to approve an ordinance to amend and extend Paducah Riverfront Hotel, LP’s previous ROFR agreement, for city-owned property at 501 N. Third St. The agreement will expire July 15, 2022.
The developer owns Holiday Inn Paducah Riverfront, located near the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center, while the vacant lot is adjacent to the hotel and floodwall. It was home to the former Paducah Care and Rehabilitation Center, before that was demolished.
Mayor Brandi Harless, Commissioner Brenda McElroy and Commissioner Sandra Wilson voted in favor of the ordinance, while Commissioner Richard Abraham voted against. Commissioner Gerald Watkins was absent.
Watkins, in Tuesday’s commission meeting, said he thought the city should keep it for development to anyone that’s interested rather than taking it off the market and “locking it up,” while Abraham voiced concern both Tuesday and Wednesday about the agreement.
“I think that’s a very valuable piece of real estate for us to hang on to,” Abraham said Tuesday.
“I think the developer down there now, they’ve fulfilled their obligation of building a hotel. We’ve fulfilled our obligation of that first agreement with them. Moving forward, I think we’re square and I think that piece of property, we should hang on to that.”
In her remarks, Harless said she thinks it’s important to send the “right signal” about the property, and recognize that any developer with interest in the site should approach the city.
“Because if they approach the city with interest and we go to LinGate (Hospitality) and offer them the right of first refusal, and they do in fact refuse, then that puts a new opportunity on the table for that developer,” she said.
“That is a really important signal I think we need to send to the development community, so there isn’t this misunderstanding that this is locked up.”
According to meeting documents, the amended ROFR agreement keeps a $300,000 purchase price and allows more flexibility in the type of accommodations that could be developed, which are described as an “upscale full-service hotel” or a “unique and luxury boutique hotel” with luxury retail shops restricted to the first floor.
The city entered into a ROFR agreement in November 2015 as part of a larger project to develop the downtown riverfront. It featured an option to purchase or lease the property for future development. The agreement term expired in mid-July.
“This is a very successful developer in Kentucky, in several cities,” Wilson said Wednesday.
“He has local developers that develop that with him. He has expressed the interest to have the first right of refusal on this property and I think that we should honor that relationship and that partnership that we have had with him.”
Wilson added that if another developer comes along and wants to buy the land, the city can tell the developer, LinGate Hospitality, it has someone else that wants to buy it and build a hotel.
“They either have to build then or give it up for the next developer, so we don’t lose by allowing them to have the first right of refusal,” she said. “We gain a lot with a strong partner that we have had and we don’t need to lose that partnership.”
Meanwhile, McElroy shared Tuesday that she met with city legal counsel about the agreement and they assured her it’s a “gesture of good faith” and just first refusal.
“It is not the specifics of the sale on what they would do with it or if they could hold it and block competition or if they could resell it,” she said. “All of those things would be worked out if they wanted to buy it, at that time.”
The Sun reached out to LinGate Hospitality on Thursday, but did not hear back for comment.
