City officials have extended a deadline for families with loved ones buried in Oak Grove Cemetery, in regard to the removal of non-permitted decorative items from grave sites. The new deadline is April 1.
In January, Paducah Parks and Recreation announced it was working to improve Oak Grove’s maintenance program and safety by giving “clearer guidelines and expectations.” It listed the types of decoration permitted under the updated guidelines.
The program includes a review of the cemetery twice a year, and removing non-permitted items. The city asked families to visit graves and remove such items before March 15. It cited the reasons of staff and visitor safety, preventing damage to maintenance equipment and increased efficiency of grounds maintenance. The cemetery has over 22,900 occupied graves.
During Tuesday’s Paducah City Commission meeting, Parks and Recreation Director Amie Clark gave background information about this to officials. It dated back to last year, when there were complaints regarding the cemetery.
“We went through and we did a clean sweep of the cemetery, basically removing any items that were not per the guidelines,” Clark said, and that took place before she became the director.
“The guidelines were revised, I believe, in ’17 and they weren’t enforced. So, they went through and they did a clean sweep. We had a bunch of new supervisors, and they were given that instruction and they did that.”
Clark said there was some conflict because the families weren’t all notified before staff cleared the grave sites of non-permitted items, and the department “made it right” and put everything back.
“We took a look at our guidelines to see if there were any more revisions that we could make, and then we published those at the beginning of January with any kind of revisions that we had,” she said.
“There really weren’t that many. We have pretty good guidelines. It’s just a matter of enforcing them, so there were a couple of areas that we did update.”
One revision allowed for shepherd’s hooks.
“We did allow those, so there’s a few things that we are allowing that other cemeteries don’t — that weren’t in our guidelines before — to try to accommodate the families, as best as we can,” Clark said.
The city states the following decorations are approved:
• Fresh/artificial flowers in a cemetery-approved vase that is permanently mounted on the monument or memorial. Glass, porcelain or plastic vases shouldn’t be placed at a grave, as they can be damaged during maintenance.
• Flowers in a hanging basket or a hanging solar lantern on a single-hook shepherd’s hook (iron or steel) that is 48 inches in length.
• Monument benches placed by a monument company and set as the headstone.
The city states decorative items that are not permitted include toys, ornaments, borders, plantings, ground covers (such as stones, gravel, mulch, etc.) candles, unsecured garden benches, and fragile items, such as glass.
However, the removal of items is an issue for McCracken County resident Heather Cheek, who made public comment Tuesday at City Hall. Her late daughter, Sarah Derrick, was buried at Oak Grove in February 2016.
“The first thing I asked is (about) the type of headstone I could put out, because they said there was an area at Oak Grove that you had to have flat stones or certain stones,” she said.
“But then, I was explained to that the older part of Oak Grove Cemetery ... I could put down what I want within reason.”
Cheek told commissioners she had talked to city personnel about laying brick, and they informed her they didn’t see a problem with it as long as it was maintained. It was “like a total shock,” when Cheek visited her daughter’s grave one day and found it bare, looking like it did the day she was buried.
“I’m going to have to have my daughter’s headstone redone completely or I can’t put flowers out there, because I don’t have a concrete vase,” she said. “I didn’t have that done because that’s extra money and, when you’re already paying ($5,000) to $10,000 for a funeral and $1,500 or more for a headstone, you try to budget where you can.”
Cheek added that it’s been laying out there for about five years, and now she’s being told to remove items from the grave.
“If I had been told in the very beginning that I couldn’t do this, I would not have buried her at Oak Grove,” she said.
She also discussed the condition of some of the cemetery’s headstones.
“There’s headstones literally laying over, and back to back laying — resting up against each other,” she said. “There’s broken concrete flower pots. Take care of that stuff before you worry about clearing my daughter’s grave.”
Earlier in the meeting, Mayor George Bray shared that he went to the cemetery with Clark to look at grave sites. He contacted cities that manage cemeteries to understand how they handle it, and one had decided to pass an ordinance.
“It’s a universal thing, and it’s something that cities have to manage,” he said.
“You’ve got the issue of — Oak Grove Cemetery ... it’s a big plot of ground. Last summer, because of COVID and other things, we got really behind on mowing out in the cemetery and we took a lot of arrows on it and we probably deserved some of them.”
Bray said the city is on top of it this year and will keep up with the mowing. He also suggested a two-week grace period, and giving families until April 1 to remove items, noting 32 grave sites have items that are out of compliance.
“We could go forward,” he said. “We could pass an ordinance. I’d rather try to work through it and get it done. I’m willing to meet with any of their families. I know there’s a couple of people that have reached out to me directly. That’s why I wanted to have this open discussion tonight.”
In a Wednesday interview with The Sun, Clark explained the cleanup is “cemetery-wide,” and it’s not just trying to clean up grave sites.
According to the city, crews have repaired and leveled 12 headstones. Over the past few months, the department has spent about $10,000 in clean up, trimming and tree removal. A new sign was installed this week by the entrance, which features information about the cemetery and rules.
Clark said the city’s getting pricing to do some renovations of the mausoleum, and plans to reopen the octagon-shaped sexton house, by the entrance.
It had a historic preservationist redo the sexton house’s exterior, which cost approximately $30,000, and it’s now looking to renovate the interior.
“We’re going to be reopening that and having staff available there for families to stop in,” she said. “If they have questions, or if they want to see maps or plots or anything like that, we’ll have a space to be able to do that with them, and we haven’t really had those available to the families up until this point.”
As for the April 1 deadline, staff will start removing non-permitted items after that date. Not all of the grave sites have family living in the area, Clark noted. The city will store items and try to contact families to come pick them up.
“We don’t want to just discard anything, unless it just turns into a very long (amount) of time, where we don’t have the storage space,” she said. “We will clear them out and store them for a while to try to make contact with those families just one more time.”
The entire discussion and Cheek’s comments about the cemetery can be viewed through the city’s YouTube channel, @paducahkygov. The complete cemetery guidelines can be accessed at paducahky.gov/oak-grove-cemetery.
