The city of Paducah announced plans Friday to expand its closure period for Market Square’s east and west sides.
Since May 22, the city closes the east and west sides of Market Square to vehicular traffic from 3 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Monday, in order to allow expanded outdoor seating for restaurants along Market Square. It’s also provided about 25 picnic tables for use by designated restaurants.
The city plans to keep the Market Square roadways closed seven days a week through Labor Day weekend, after positive feedback from the community and downtown businesses.
It’s a “pilot project” to see if closure of the roadways to vehicular traffic should be permanent.
“Over the next several weeks, as restaurants are allowed to resume their indoor seating capacity as provided through the Healthy at Work guidelines from the state of Kentucky, we will ask the restaurants and businesses in Market Square if they think the roadway closures and expanded outdoor seating should become permanent,” City Manager Jim Arndt said.
“Since the picnic tables have been downtown each day of the week and used by customers even when traffic has been allowed to pass, the daily road closures will increase the safety of the diners who are enjoying the outdoor atmosphere by distancing vehicular traffic from the dining experience.”
Visit paducahky.gov/news/covid-19-resources-and-information for more information about changes to city services, COVID-19 and links to resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.