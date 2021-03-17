The city of Paducah has events planned to celebrate Easter this spring, which are described as an “Easter Egg Drive-Thru” and Easter Bunny Hunt.
According to the city, families can drive through Noble Park to pick up a goodie bag with candy-filled Easter eggs and activities on Saturday, March 27. It starts at 9 a.m. There will be 1,000 goodie bags available. WKYQ will also be at the event to provide music and an appearance by its Rabbit.
The inner sections of Noble Park will be closed, during the event.
The Greenway Trail, baseball fields, skatepark, basketball courts and tennis courts will be accessible. Vehicles need to enter Noble Park using the H.C. Mathis Drive entrance, and use the right southbound lane as a right turn only into the park. Vehicles will drive through the park, pick up bags in front of the pool house, and then exit the park through the front gate or the gate by the ballfields.
The entire park will reopen to the public once the goodie bags are distributed.
For the city’s bunny hunt, people can go on a scavenger hunt to find 12 Easter bunnies hidden at six city parks. It starts at 3 p.m. March 27 and lasts until April 3. If someone finds a bunny, they may call the Parks and Recreation Department at 270-444-8508 to claim a prize. There will be 12 clues, one per bunny, posted on the Paducah Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
Officials said Easter bunnies will be hidden at Noble Park, Dolly McNutt Memorial Plaza, Keiler Park, Pat & Jim Brockenborough Rotary Health Park, Robert Coleman Park and Stuart Nelson Park.
