The city of Paducah is donating two vacant properties to local nonprofits, which are busy at work to build homes for families.
Earlier this week, the Paducah City Commission approved municipal orders to declare two city-owned properties as surplus and transfer them. The donated properties are 513 N. 14th St. for Midtown Alliance of Neighbors and 2011 Guthrie Ave. for Paducah-McCracken County Habitat for Humanity. Housing is listed among the city commission’s top 12 priorities.
“We are proud to partner with Habitat for Humanity and Midtown neighborhood alliance to promote infill housing and provide safe and affordable housing to low to moderate income individuals and families,” Paducah Planning Director Nic Hutchison told city officials.
The nonprofits plan to build a single-family home on each property.
Sharon Poat, executive director for Midtown Alliance of Neighbors, said Thursday that construction is continuing on three, approximately 1,200 square-foot shotgun-style homes at 501, 505 and 509 N. 14th St. in Paducah. The vacant 513 N. 14th St. lot is next to them.
In April 2020, the previous city commission authorized the property transfer to Midtown Alliance for construction of the three North 14th Street homes.
“We’re getting ready to hang sheetrock next week, and finish it after that, then we’ll be looking at the rest of the interior finishing out,” Poat told The Sun.
“We’ve been waiting on siding to arrive. Siding for two of the houses is in. It was on backorder for about 12 weeks, so we’ll be seeing siding going up sometime in August. We’re planning on being done with construction sometime in September with transfer of the properties probably sometime in October.”
The three homes have a purchase agreement that was based on a pre-appraisal done in late 2019, Poat said. She noted that property values and sale prices have increased per square-foot since then. The pre-appraisal value and purchase price for them is $120,000 each.
“They cost more than that to construct, and that’s part of the value of having some of the … funding that we have coming in, is that we’re able to construct really nice quality homes that are beyond the bare minimum and provide those, so that they’re really a benefit and an asset to the buyer and they’re also a benefit and an asset to the neighborhood where they’re located,” Poat said.
The Midtown Alliance program has buyers pre-identified and committed to the homes, before it starts construction, Poat said. Next, the nonprofit plans to work on three new homes of varying square footage at 513 N. 14th St., the corner of 13th and Madison streets, and 510 N. 16th St.
“We do already have buyers identified for those, so I’ve been working for several months now with three different families to pick out the plans that were suitable for their families’ needs and to get everything lined up, so that we can begin construction on those,” she said.
“I’m hopeful that we’ll have all of the pieces in place and be able to begin construction on those this fall. Not sure if it’s going to come together quite that way, but I’m very hopeful that it will.”
Poat said the nonprofit has been working to transition its name from Midtown Alliance of Neighbors to Paducah Alliance of Neighbors, in order to “more accurately reflect” its service across the city.
As for Habitat for Humanity, executive director Brenda Langlois described the city’s 2011 Guthrie Ave. property donation as a “big savings” for the organization. The planned three-bedroom Habitat home at 2011 Guthrie Ave. will have a potential value of approximately $95,000.
“We plan to put a house on there — house No. 75,” Langlois told The Sun.
“We’re building (No.) 74 right now behind Morgan Elementary School, and we were looking for the next lot. We do have the family already selected. Last year, when we opened up the application process, we had two families that qualified, so one family got the house we’re currently building and the next family is going to get the lot there on Guthrie.”
The nonprofit is raising funds now for the build. It would “love” to start digging in the fall. A silent auction is planned for the last week of July at Kentucky Oaks Mall to help raise funds for Habitat for Humanity, she said.
As for home No. 74, Langlois also said they hope to get the concrete poured for the project soon. Habitat is looking to do the wall-raising on Aug. 6, if weather permits. The home will be located at 2901 Virginia St.
