The Paducah City Commission voted Tuesday to disband the 911 Communication Services Oversight Committee, formed early last year to address ailing emergency equipment. The move follows a similar one by the McCracken County Fiscal Court on Monday.
“It has been suggested, and I agree, that the committee has done their work,” Mayor George Bray said. “The RFP is out, and responses are due back March 1.”
Bray said he and McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer had discussed a next step involving “a smaller group to review RFPs. Probably city and county officials would be involved. We disband this committee with our sincerest thanks.”
Members adopted an ordinance to broaden public comments at future commission meetings. The change would let anyone discuss issues with officials not on the agenda — if civil.
The city gave a first reading to an ordinance amending special events and codifying existing practices.
City Clerk Lindsay Parish said the current ordinance didn’t “reflect the current process.”
“It updates the definition of a special event that needs a permit (and) expands it slightly,” Parish said. “If there’s an event on private or county property that has a direct impact on traffic, police or fire, the city has a say in that.”
Parish said special permitted events require a $1 million general liability coverage policy.
“This doesn’t change that. It just codifies it,” she said.
City Manager Daron Jordan said the Paducah-McCracken County athletic complex is in schematic design to be finalized in February.
Jordan and Bray recently received a letter from PFGW Architects recommending the planned dog park’s relocation from Stuart Nelson Park to Bob Noble Park.
Members questioned the likelihood of pet owners fully enjoying the park in such close proximity to the sports complex and its activity.
The commission did not vote on a planned agenda item, to replace commissioner David Guess, after voting to remove him following a public hearing last week.
Guess filed an appeal Monday for his reinstatement by McCracken County Circuit Court. The filing included an injunction and restraining order to stop the commission’s planned action to name a replacement to the commission.
A public hearing is planned next Wednesday on the issue.
“Based upon the results of that hearing, we will decide how to move forward,” Bray said.
Victoria Temple, who identified herself to The Sun as a local business owner, thanked the city for its decision to remove Guess in a brief public comment.
In other action, the city adopted an ordinance to lengthen initial firefighter training to no more than 32 weeks. Previously, it was 20 weeks.
Officials also approved several appointments to local boards, including Commissioner Sandra Wilson reappointed to the Electric Plant and Riverfront Development Advisory boards. Bray called repopulating the latter committee “a priority.”
The board reappointed Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson as mayoral designee to the Municipal Housing Commission. Members also appointed the newly elected Robert “Buz” Smith to the Brooks Stadium and Water Works commissions.
The city breaks ground Friday on the City Block project, a $24 million downtown multi-phase project. Gov. Andy Beshear is planning to attend, officials said.
Bray invited the public to celebrate with Weyland Ventures, the Louisville-based project developer. The ceremony is at 2 p.m., at the block between Broadway, Second, Jefferson and Water streets. Afterward, construction begins on an 81-room boutique hotel opening spring 2024.
“We’re ready to get along with this project,” Bray said, sounding similar enthusiasm for the BUILD grant. “Those two projects over the next year are going to reshape Paducah in many ways. This is just the beginning.”
Jordan mentioned a possible RAISE grant — similar to BUILD — for the triple rail site.
“We’re looking to partner with the (McCracken County) Fiscal Court on sharing the cost of that application,” Jordan said.
