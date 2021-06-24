Paducah officials went over the first draft of a proposed remote workers incentive program Tuesday, as the city looks to implement the program later this summer to attract remote workers to move into the community.
“We know that COVID has put a lot of people on the move,” Mayor George Bray said during Tuesday’s Paducah City Commission meeting.
“A lot of people are able to work from home, have been able to work from home. There’s probably more relocation going on around the United States than we’ve seen in a long, long time. ... That’s one of the factors that’s probably driven this real estate market that’s going on out there.”
The city commission adopted a remote workers incentive program in March as one of its top 12 commission priorities with an objective to “create and implement an effective incentive program.” The newly adopted Fiscal Year 2022 budget also has $100,000 allocated for the incentive program, as well as funds for other commission priorities, such as Southside enhancements.
Kathryn Byers, the city’s business development specialist, gave an overview of the proposed program at Tuesday’s meeting and the information gathered during her case study research. She described a three-tier program that involves $84,000 in financial incentives, $16,000 for a marketing plan and a “perks package,” featuring potential partner organizations.
“As you all well know, the world of work has changed,” Byers told officials. “The pandemic has brought a lot of things to us, and one of those is remote work. A lot of companies, businesses have opted for full-time remote work, even as we’re moving out of the pandemic as a whole.”
The goal, as presented on Tuesday, is to attract approximately 40 full-time remote workers to Paducah, from at least 100 miles outside of the city.
The proposed financial incentives are $1,500 in relocation expenses (such as a moving truck and supplies), $50 per month for internet access for a year, and a 2% city payroll tax waiver for a year, according to the presentation.
Bray asked Byers how it compares with other cities that were researched, and she said she thinks it positions the city in a “very competitive way,” noting that all of the cities she researched have a financial component.
“What they lack and what we will be able to offer as the city of Paducah is the high quality of life,” she added. “... We have all of these partner organizations. We have a great theater district, entertainment district downtown. We also have a lot of great secondary education institutions here that they can utilize for continuing education or just support.”
Byers said there are a lot of professional networks that people could connect with.
“I think between that and, then also, we would be one of the only communities — or one of the few, I should say — offering internet assistance, so we’ll definitely stand out amongst the crowd with a plan,” she said.
The mayor and city commissioners had questions and feedback about several details regarding the incentive program, such as whether the amount of financial incentives for remote workers is enough, the process of getting incentives, the amount of proof necessary, and when it would start for people.
“I’d probably be OK with increasing the relocation expenses a little bit, because, I don’t think that ... $1,500, you can barely get a rental truck for that,” Commissioner Sandra Wilson said.
“So, if we really want to bring them in, let’s bring them in. I would rather be successful bringing 30 in, than not be successful bringing 20 in.”
Wilson talked to The Sun about the incentive program Wednesday.
“If we’re going to really go after it to try to make it work, I feel like that one piece of the moving expenses might need to be increased,” she reiterated.
“I don’t have a definite amount in mind, but I wanted to encourage them to look again at what some other communities are doing, and the potential of increasing that to $2,000, maybe $2,500, somewhere in that range.”
When compiled with the internet incentive, and other perks added by the community, such as tickets and memberships, Wilson said she thinks it might make the whole package’s value increase to like a $3,000 or $4,000 incentive to come to Paducah.
“I would encourage, if a business is willing to do a gift certificate or to do something (for the) 30 to 40 people that we’re recruiting to move here, to let Kathryn know, so that we can add that in,” Wilson said.
Near the discussion’s end Tuesday, Assistant City Manager Michelle Smolen indicated that city staff will regroup internally with the commission’s feedback and see where it can be tweaked. The city plans to present a final draft for the proposed program in July, and implement it in August.
Byers’ presentation and the commission discussion may be viewed online through the city’s YouTube channel, @paducahkygov.
