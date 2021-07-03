A culvert maintenance project is set to begin Tuesday on Country Club Lane.
According to the city of Paducah, Harper Construction will reconstruct the headwalls of the large culvert that crosses Country Club Lane. The drainage feature extends through the Westwood Hills subdivision. Its headwalls are “showing significant signs of deterioration” and need to be reconstructed.
The city also said crews will work to maintain traffic flow, but to expect intermittent road closures and detours will be posted.
The work is expected to take two weeks, if weather permits. Anyone with questions may call the city’s Engineering Department at 270-444-8511.
