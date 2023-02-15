The city of Paducah introduced on Tuesday a joint-comprehensive 2045 plan with McCracken County. The interlocal agreement would further unite city-county goals for growth.
Paducah Planning Director Nic Hutchison said the plan would address “future land use, zoning regulation, transportation — anything else the commission sees as a priority. There will be extensive community engagement involved with this process in conjunction with the county.”
City Manager Daron Jordan said the city and county would split costs. Both parties have hired the Texas-based Kendig Keast Collaborative to prepare the document.
The commission also approved a $1.41 million agreement with Western Surety Company.
In 2020, the city had ended a flood pump-rehab project with Huffman Construction, LLC. Western Surety has agreed to reimburse costs accrued from changing contractors.
City Engineer Rick Murphy called it “a perfect example of why we have performance bonds.”
“We had a contractor perform poorly. They defaulted on the contract, which put the city in a pickle because we had an incomplete project on one of our most important pump stations,” Murphy said.
“We had to re-engineer and re-bid, and when all was said and done, the city incurred $1.4 million of additional expenses we should not have — which are 100% covered by the bonding company, else we’d have been out-of-pocket.”
Commissioners held a second reading of an ordinance to mandate private- and county-property event permits impacting traffic. Organizers must also provide general liability coverage for $1 million.
City Clerk Lindsay Parish said it codified current practices in a January meeting.
BikeWorld business owner Martha Emmons asked if regular social events required permits. Commissioners said it affected only events requesting road closure.
Mayor Pro Tem Sandra Wilson reminded the public about recently expanded citizen comments. “I want to make sure everyone knows so they can come and talk about issues,” Wilson said.
Commissioner David Guess returned to the commission on Tuesday after his recent removal by a vote of the other commissioners. A Circuit Court judge reinstated Guess on Feb. 1 for the ongoing appeal process.
• The commission approved a $440,000 contract with Tetra Tech for an EPA Brownfields Grant. The city had approved the $500,000 site clean-up grant in May, signing an agreement in August.
• The city appointed Mary Byrne to the Paducah Area Transit System Board. Jill Durham and Lucia Burkart join the Civic Beautification Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.