The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state of Kentucky have eased guidelines for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and the city of Paducah and McCracken County are following suit.
Effective immediately, the city and county have made adjustments for City Hall and the McCracken County Courthouse.
The city announced Monday that facial coverings are not required to enter City Hall, based on updated guidance from the CDC and state. However, officials encourage people who are not fully vaccinated to wear a mask. The city has disposable face masks available in the foyer.
City officials also announced that social distancing is not required within City Hall, and seating availability at the commission chambers is no longer restricted. Officials ask that in-person meeting attendees consider being fully vaccinated, because of the limited space within the commission chambers.
“We’re excited to continue to make strides to exit the pandemic,” City Manager Jim Arndt told The Sun.
“We continue to encourage our residents, if they have not already, to get vaccinated and really help us get over the hump, if you will, and move our community out of the first pandemic since the Spanish flu.”
City officials said another change is that all departments in the building are open during business hours. Prior appointments are no longer needed for the departments that were operating by appointment only.
“We’ve been either closed or appointment only for the most part — except for our finance and fire prevention departments — for over a year now, so it’s a big change for us. We’re happy to have City Hall open back to the public.”
Arndt said signage at City Hall was removed, and straps used to disable commission chamber seats were removed, too. He’s waiting to hear from city commissioners regarding plexiglass dividers in the commission chambers.
Officials also ask people who have a fever or COVID-19 related symptoms to avoid visiting City Hall, for the safety of employees and the public.
As for the county, McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer signed an executive order Monday that rescinded an executive order that was dated May 13, 2020, which mandated facial coverings and social distancing.
The order states that no facial coverings or social distancing is mandated, but it’s “strongly encouraged” for people who aren’t fully vaccinated to wear masks and practice social distancing.
“We don’t have the ability to investigate and check whether people have been vaccinated or not, so we’re doing, I guess, essentially about the same thing the city’s doing,” Clymer told The Sun, adding that “hopefully” people who aren’t fully vaccinated will mask up and distance.
“... There’s also a catch to it, in that we have the Court of Justice facilities inside our courthouse. They are still under a Supreme Court order. Anyone wishing to enter the Court of Justice facilities — the courtroom, the judge’s chambers, the court clerk’s office, are required to wear a mask whether they’re vaccinated or not.”
In other city-related news, the Paducah Parks and Recreation Department announced Monday that it’s delaying the opening of Noble Park Pool.
After a 2020 closure, the city’s public pool had been scheduled to open for its summer season on June 5, but the department is experiencing a staffing shortage. “At this time,” the pool’s opening is delayed until June 19.
“Working at the Noble Park Pool is a fun, summertime working experience,” Park and Recreation Director Amie Clark said, in a news release.
“I encourage those interested in being a pool attendant or lifeguard to apply. If we don’t receive more applications before this Friday, we may have to further delay the opening of the pool until July.”
Parks and Recreation needs a minimum of 11 pool attendants and 15 lifeguards to fully staff and operate the pool. As of Monday, the department had “fewer than half” of the required staff going through its hiring process.
“We are experiencing what the community is experiencing,” Arndt said.
“The city is always just a microcosm of the community and we’re also a microcosm of the state and the nation. We’re experiencing the same thing — a shortage of labor force, as well as a shortage of chlorine tablets.”
Visit paducahky.gov for more information on how to apply for a position.
“If people want a fun job — a good job to be able to kind of hang out with your friends and soak in some sun and be outside — lifeguarding is a tremendous way to do that,” Arndt said. “It is a great skill set to have and lifeguard always looks good on those college applications.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.