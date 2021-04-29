In about three months, local officials expect to have an updated report and cost estimate for infrastructure upgrades to the aging 911 system.
The Paducah City Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a $52,500 amendment to a consulting agreement with Federal Engineering, Inc. It’s related to the 911 radio system, which is used to serve all first responders in Paducah and McCracken County.
The cost will be split evenly between the city and county.
Mayor George Bray said there was a second joint meeting Monday with the county to discuss 911, and he thinks they made a “lot of progress.”
“I think the progress that we made was sort of, really, the city and county coming together in a mindset, in terms of the way we’re going to approach 911. And, I think this is very important to move us forward,” Bray said, during Tuesday’s meeting. “We still have to figure out a way to fund it.”
Bray said 911 was funded, going back about 25 years, through a fee on landline phones, but their use has declined over the past 20 years.
“We have to come up with another funding mechanism for that, and we talked through some options, and I really think that we’re coming closer to making a joint decision and I feel very encouraged by that,” he added.
The 911 radio/tower system project, along with its operational funding, is one of the commission’s top 12 priorities that were adopted in March.
It’s also a potential use for a portion of the city’s approximately $19.7 million in bond proceeds. These funds were originally intended for the recreation/aquatic center project at Noble Park, which is not moving forward.
The amended agreement with Federal Engineering will get updated requirements, cost information and alternative solutions related to the 911 radio system, as the company’s previous consulting report is several years old and outdated, said Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird.
“In 2017, Federal Engineering worked with us to do a needs and assessment report for the 911 center,” Laird told city officials.
“They identified four areas that needed to be replaced and worked on: the telephone system, the CAD (computer-aided dispatch) system, which is the dispatching side of it, the records management system and the radio system. We’ve accomplished the first three. The last project on that, that’s left, is the radio system.”
City officials said the next project would be to update the “land mobile radio system” that includes handheld portable radios, mobile radios, base stations and cell towers. Since the original report by Federal Engineering, officials said several commercial cellular radio towers were added to or proposed for McCracken County and “could provide potential radio coverage.”
The existing 911 radio system was installed in 1994, and its equipment reached end of life in 2018. Laird told The Sun it has failures on a “regular basis,” but they are able to work through it. Parts are also becoming scarce.
It’s something he discussed Tuesday with city officials.
“The current radio system also lacks full coverage for both the city and the county and there’s numerous — what we call ‘dead spots,’ within the area that we service,” he told the commission. “Also, within several of the buildings.”
As for the approximate cost, Laird said the 2017 report estimated anywhere between $8 million and $14 million for radio upgrades. The amended agreement will have Federal Engineering “refresh” the report, and that’s estimated to take about 12 weeks.
“Additionally, they’re going to look at several alternative tower locations, which may afford us an opportunity to have some cost savings within this, so instead of $8- to $14 million, maybe we can shrink that down if we have some alternative tower sites,” Laird said.
There have been other changes in recent years.
Laird said the Paducah Fire Department worked on upgrading its portable and mobile radios, and the police department has also been acquiring radio equipment. Police have been getting several radios a year — what it could afford using grant money — and the department was awarded a $314,450 grant from the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security. The KOHS grant doesn’t have a match requirement, according to city documents.
“We’ve been using a Justice Assistance Grant, at least the last, I think, two or three years, and it’s usually only about between $11,000 and $12,000. So, we can only get three or four radios out of that usually,” Laird said.
“We’ve been working on that, and then our plan is to finish out buying all the radios that need to be replaced with this Homeland Security grant, and probably some current budget year dollars.”
The department’s been “continuing to chip away” at that total with the smaller things it can do, in preparation of the larger 911 system infrastructure upgrade, Laird said.
As for the county, the McCracken County Fiscal Court approved its half of the $52,500 payment during Monday’s fiscal court meeting.
“We’ve got to get off the hump and just make a decision on this 911 and get something going on that,” Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said.
