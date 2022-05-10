The McCracken County Fiscal Court agreed to pay one-half of the expected cost for Federal Engineering, a telecommunications consulting firm, to find and evaluate bids for services for a new digital 911 radio system at its meeting Monday night.
The estimated cost for the county is $33,895, with the city of Paducah expected to match this amount.
Dr. Irvin Smith, a member of the county and city of Paducah’s 911 Communications Oversight Committee, told the fiscal court that the radio tower system that the 911 system in the city and county uses is in need of upgrades and repairs. The repairs and upgrades are estimated to cost between $10 million and $12 million, with the cost to be split in half between the county and city.
Federal Engineering would help prepare bid specifications for telecommunications companies to see, and for the companies to submit bids and proposals on how they would upgrade the radio towers, and possibly add new towers, in the city and county. Federal Engineering would then help the city and county evaluate the bids and choose a bid that would best serve the city and county’s 911 system moving forward, Smith said.
“Why these towers are needed is [because] we need to ensure that individual officers, whether it be fire or law enforcement, can make his radio work when they need help or they need to communicate information,” Smith said.
Neal Krinard, who is now serving as a deputy director for communications for McCracken County’s Emergency Management Department, explained some of the background on how radios and radio towers communicate.
Krinard said he is a proponent of utilizing five or six radio towers throughout the city and county to help ensure that wherever a first responder is in the county, they would be close enough to a tower to effectively use their radio. Currently, Krinard said there are some dead spots in the county where a first responder cannot get a radio signal.
County Commissioner Eddie Jones, who represents the county on the 911 Communications Oversight Committee, said the repairs, while it would be the most expensive part of the 911 system to upgrade, are necessary to help keep first responders safe.
“The present system can’t be ignored, shouldn’t be ignored. It would be a violation of our public duty to continue to ignore it,” Jones said.
Community Development Project Manager Steve Ervin also updated the fiscal court on upgrades at the Floral Hall facility at Carson Park. Most of the interior has been remodeled, including a new coat of paint and bathroom repairs. Ervin said the remaining work includes electrical and plumbing repairs. Because inmate labor was utilized, the Floral Hall project has cost less than $15,000, Ervin said.
Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said upgrading Floral Hall would provide county residents with a low-cost venue option, with a space that can hold up to 400 people. Clymer added that the county is hosting an open house event at Floral Hall for the community to see some of the upgrades in-person on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The fiscal court also met earlier Monday afternoon to wrap up discussions on outside agency funding as part of the fiscal year 2023 budget planning. Commissioners voted to approve $155,000 to Sprocket for the local innovation lab’s 1ST50K competition that brings startup companies to Paducah and for Sprocket’s Business Accelerator Program. Commissioners also approved allocating funds to Reidland Farley Baseball to help the organization pave roads near its fields.
In other fiscal court business:
• Commissioners approved a payment of $100,000 to Paducah-McCracken County Riverport Authority to fulfill a match requirement for a grant that the Riverport Authority was approved for earlier this year.
• Commissioners approved a contract between the McCracken County Jail and Guardian RFID for an RFID scanning system inside of the jail.
Clymer complimented the work and career of the judge-executive’s executive assistant Vicky Potts, who also serves as the fiscal court’s clerk. Potts will be leaving her position at the end of July, Clymer said at Monday’s meeting.
