The city of Paducah and McCracken County agreed Thursday on an interlocal agreement regarding the $42-million Greenway Sports Complex.
Final approval is expected within two weeks, after which the project moves forward with final design and construction bids and development. It is anticipated that the park would be completed and opened in approximately two years.
County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer called it “a big win.”
“I don’t think anybody really appreciates just how much it’s going to accomplish for our community,” Clymer told The Sun. “I think it’s going to be the biggest asset the community has … as far as bringing people (and tourism) into the community.”
The ILA requires two readings by the fiscal court and city commission and Sports Tourism Commission approval.
Clymer told The Sun the fiscal court and city commission may call a joint meeting in the coming weeks for formal approval, with Sports Commission members invited.
“It’s a big win for the community, and I appreciate that the city was able to come on board with us and get it put together,” Clymer said.
Paducah Mayor George Bray said, “I think it’s going to be an economic development and tourism boost for our community.”
“We’ve got a good partner in Sports Facilities Management,” he said, referring to the Clearwater, Florida-based company chosen to oversee the sports complex.
Under the ILA, the Sports Commission:
• Reimburses any shortfall paid by the city and county after debt is paid off
• Pays 80% of Transient Room Tax receipts toward city and county debt
• Develops final plans and bid packages for city and county review, assisted by a working group
Additionally, the city and county:
• Equally receive revenue in excess of debt
• Equally pay any shortfall in revenue
• Contribute $12.5 million apiece within 10 days of the ILA’s effective date
• Lease Stuart Nelson Park and Bluegrass Downs Property, respectively, to the Sports Commission
• Equally share Stuart Nelson Park Road upgrades.
In an interview with The Sun, Bray also gave an update on the city’s ailing 911 system: He expects a resolution before the year’s end.
“I didn’t believe the county had put a sense of urgency on 911, and through a series of negotiations, Judge Clymer and county commissioner Eddie Jones convinced me they were dedicated to getting it done,” he said. “It’ll take time, but we’re moving forward to get it taken care of as fast as humanly possible.”
