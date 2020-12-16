City and county officials met jointly Tuesday night approving an agreement both sides say will improve economic development efforts in Paducah and McCracken County for years to come.
Both the McCracken County Fiscal Court and Paducah City Commission unanimously passed an ordinance which repositions the Industrial Development Authority with regard to property ownership and related functions, on land to be used to attract new business or industry to the area.
The interlocal cooperative agreement makes IDA the owner of certain publicly-owned development sites within Paducah-McCracken County, including the Ohio River Triple Megasite.
The agreement also forgives the repayment by Greater Paducah Economic Development of notes totaling $911,375 for the megasite, from loans approved by the city designed to assist GPED in 2007 and 2008 for acquisition, development and construction of that property.
Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless called the agreement “monumental” and a reflection of a growing partnership between the city and county when it comes to economic development.
“I have been reflecting a lot lately, as you can imagine, over the last four years and I want say thank you to the fiscal court and, obviously, the city commission for your willingness to lean into some of the major changes that we’ve made in economic development,” she said.
“These changes were not possible without us having relationships and trust among one another.”
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer agreed.
“This is one of the biggest examples of our having worked together ... a group of people who had mutual interests and goals. This is major progress for the city and county, and I’m proud of everybody that got behind it,” he said.
County Commissioner Eddie Jones said the agreement “puts our community on a path that we know we need to be on, and it puts our county government and city government more in a lock-step mission for the next 10 years and beyond.”
“It fixes a bit of a problem that we all felt we had in that essentially we were giving public dollars to a board of directors on a nonprofit corporation (GPED), who was then making payments on debt that was encumbering land that was titled in the name of the nonprofit,” he said.
Putting the land in the name of the IDA, whose members are appointed by the city and county, and then funding IDA with public funds “elevates the public voice in how we deal with these public debts and public lands,” Jones said.
“I hope 10 years from now we will have a healthy IDA that is funded and will be looking forward, progressively, to what lands should be bought next for economic development.”
The move also will allow GPED to concentrate on its main function, which is ultimately to bring jobs to the area, according to officials.
In closing remarks before the fiscal court adjourned to let the city commission conduct other business, Clymer took the opportunity to thank Harless for her service, as her terms winds to an end Dec. 31.
“The mayor-city manager form of government is set up for a part-time mayor,” he said.
“We didn’t have a part-time mayor. The mayor was everywhere I was and more, I’m sure. We worked together and I think moved this community forward.”
Harless noted that she and Clymer had been having regular meetings before the pandemic.
“I do want to say it has been a pleasure getting to know you better, getting to know each other as friends and I think also as colleagues,” she said.
“So thank you for that partnership and friendship.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.